The vast majority of people convicted of committing violence against LGBTQI people were already known to the justice system. That appears from research published on Wednesday van Risbo, a research institute affiliated with Erasmus University, on behalf of the Scientific Research and Data Center. Risbo examined 88 criminal files in which someone was convicted of committing LGBTQI-related violence.

At least 95 percent of those convicted are men, and in many cases the perpetrator is a minor or young adult. Three-quarters of them had already been in contact with the law before being convicted of violence against LGBTQI people. In 12 of the 88 cases, the perpetrator explicitly stated that he was religious. In many of these cases, “religious beliefs” were one of the reasons for committing violence. “In these cases, perpetrators openly admit that they reject non-heterosexuality,” the researchers said.

Most of these cases involved verbal violence (31 cases), such as swearing and insulting, followed by physical violence (26 cases), such as assault. There were also files on domestic violence (5) and online violence (also 5). More than a third of the victims in the cases investigated are 18 to 25 years old. Victims are between the ages of 26 and 35 about a quarter of the time, and about a quarter are also between the ages of 36 and 55.

