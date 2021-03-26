The variants of Covid-19 and its incidence in several countries of the world concern both scientists and the general public about the risk that they are more dangerous than the virus first detected at the end of 2019 in China.

Paris (AFP)

At the moment, three variants are considered “worrisome”, according to the official name of the WHO: those detected first in England, South Africa and Japan (but in travelers from Brazil, hence its common name of “Brazilian variant”).

In parallel, there is a second category of “variants of interest”, whose potentially problematic genetic characteristics make it necessary to monitor them. The WHO cites three, initially registered in Scotland, the United States and Brazil.

But many others circulate, which the scientific community tries to locate and evaluate to eventually include in one of the first two categories.

All these variants are classified by families: according to the mutations they have acquired, they occupy a precise place in the family tree of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of origin.

What are the consequences?

The appearance of variants is a natural process, since a virus mutates over time to ensure its survival.

“More than 4,000 variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified worldwide,” according to the British health services. Although “most do not have any impact in terms of public health”, underlines the WHO.

The key is in the type of mutations they adopt.

For example, the English, South African, and Brazilian variants share a mutation called N501Y that could make them more contagious.

And the South African and Brazilian variants have another mutation in common, E484K, which would reduce the immunity acquired by a past infection – therefore, with a greater possibility of reinfection – or by means of a vaccine.

The official names of the variants are very technical and there is no international harmonization: for example, the English variant is called 501Y.V1 or VOC202012 / 01 and belongs to the B.1.1.7 family.

More contagious?

There is scientific consensus that the three “worrisome” variants are most contagious.

But this is based solely on epidemiological data: scientists analyze the speed at which they spread and deduce to what extent they are most contagious. Therefore, the result also depends on other factors, such as the restrictions that apply in the analyzed territories.

For example, based on several studies, the WHO judges that the English variant is between 36% and 75% more contagious.

But why do certain variants seem to be more contagious?

“There are several hypotheses: it may be that the viral load is higher, that the variant penetrates more easily into cells or that it multiplies more rapidly,” Olivier Schwartz, head of the Virus and Immunity unit at the Pasteur Institute in France, told AFP. .

A technician in protective clothing performs tests in a laboratory of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi, on July 10, 2020 in Val de Reuil, north-western France Joel Saget AFP / Archives

Researchers from Harvard University raised another hypothesis for the case of the English variant: the infection could last longer than that of the classic coronavirus and therefore prolong the period of contagiousness of an individual.

More dangerous?

According to a study published on March 10 in the medical journal ‘BMJ’, the English variant is 64% more deadly: for every 1,000 cases detected, it causes 4.1 deaths, compared to 2.5 for the classic coronavirus.

On the other hand, based on several studies, the WHO estimates that the South African variant “increases the risk of dying in hospital by 20%.”

What is the effectiveness of vaccines?

Several in vitro studies suggest that the English variant hardly alters the efficacy of the vaccines, unlike the Brazilian and South African, due to the common E484K mutation.

However, the fact that the effectiveness is reduced does not mean that they are not completely effective.

In addition, these investigations focus only on the body’s response after vaccination, that is, on the production of antibodies: “They do not evaluate other types of potential immunity, such as the activity of T and B lymphocytes”, the so-called cellular immunity. highlights the expert Anthony Fauci, who advises the United States government, in an article published in Jama magazine.

For their part, manufacturers are working on developing new versions of their vaccines adapted to the variants.

The American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on March 10 that it had begun to inoculate the first patients with new generation vaccines, as part of a clinical trial to evaluate their efficacy against the South African variant.

This adaptation is essential since “variants will probably continue to emerge against which current vaccines could be less effective,” warns the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.