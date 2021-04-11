Ronald Koeman faced the Classic with a dialogue mood. I speak well the Barcelona coach in the preview of the stage, the rival coach, his team and the designated referees, but once again, after the game it exploded on the final interview and in the Press room before his misunderstanding by the application of the VAR.

Koeman criticized what did not intervene on the move in which Mendy struggled with Braithwaite and the danish falls in the area. “If everyone has seen the game and you are from Barcelona, ​​you are hot and unhappy about two arbitration decisions. It is true that in the first part we have not been well, neither attacking nor defending. In the second part we have improved but I only ask the referee to make the right decisions. It is a penalty to Braithwate. Very clear. We have to accept it and shut up. I have already said what I think. I don’t want to say that we lost because of the refereeBut there are plays that have affected us, “Koeman explained.

The Barcelona coach understood the attitude of the referee, but did not understand why the VAR did not review that play. Asked about the video refereeing procedure, the Barça coach added that “the penalty is very clear. It is impossible to fall this way if you are not caught. The lineman was ten meters away and he hasn’t seen anything. There is no VAR. I don’t know why there is VAR in Spain, There is a lineman, four referee and VAR. I still don’t understand how it works in Spain. “

These were almost the same words what Koeman said last October 24 after the Clásico that was played at the Camp Nou when the VAR if entered in a play that ended in a penalty in a ball dispute between Lenglet and Ramos at the exit of a corner kick.

In that occasion Koeman said that “I told the referee that I hope can you explain to me the VAR issue here in Spain. In five days, the VAR only goes against Barça. Messi did not enter the penalty from Sevilla, in the two reds in Getafe, there are several examples … Why is there only VAR against us? That’s what I asked the referee. “

The Competition Committee I enter ex officio the fourth of november for judger if these words were deserving of sanction. Finally, on December 28 of last year it was ruled that these statements “have not detected any indications of committing a disciplinary offense.”

It was also opened that day a file to the then manager Xavi Vilajoana for his demonstrations on social networks in which he charged against the referee. On your case did receive a financial penalty of 1,803 euros, according to article 100 bis of the Disciplinary Code, when dealing with statements against the arbitration group.

To the be a repeat offender in this type of statement, it is not ruled out that Koeman can be finally sanctioned this time. During the match the Barcelona coach saw a yellow card for protesting and at the end of the game he was very fired up with the referee, just as he did Gerard Piqué, who despite not playing won another yellow. It should be remembered that next Saturday Barcelona will play the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club.

Instead, Joan Laporta, in his social networks he dedicated himself to encouraging the team and did not make any mention of the refereeing of Gil Manzano.