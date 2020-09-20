Valencia complained about the performance of Gil Manzano in his match against Celta, such as Iago Aspas ‘prior 2-1 foul or a penalty claim on Manu Vallejo, and he also claimed to see the images of Iago Aspas’ position review at 1-0. These images were not shown during the broadcast of the match and the Referees Committee itself undertook to broadcast them when they contradict the initial decision taken by the referee, which did not happen in the Celta-Valencia broadcast.

Gil Manzano, at the request of his line, initially declared offside. Valencia sources saw the lineman raise the flag, the Celta players themselves did not celebrate the goal in the first instance and Gil Manzano did not urge the players to stand in the center of the field while waiting for the VAR to review the action but kept the position of the players on the field as if the game were to be resumed with a Valencia serve in their area. In addition Gil Manzano made the television screen gesture before conceding the goal. But the images with the drawn lines were not broadcast in the retransmission, something that Velasco Carballo himself urges to occur.

Valencia, at the conclusion of the meeting, through its Twitter account, denounced such a contradiction. Regarding the rest of the controversial actions, the VAR acted in accordance with the guidelines that this summer has reached the referees from the Technical Committee. Actions such as the possible penalty to Manu Vallejo due to a push by Aidoo, in which the intensity of the action is judged by arbitration criteria, the guideline for this season is to prioritize the criteria of the live field referee. Thus, this season, the VAR will delegate this type of play by pushing to the referee’s assessment, provided that he indicates that he has seen and judged it live.