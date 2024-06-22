Enner ValenciaEcuador’s historic scorer, became the first expelled from the 2024 Copa América in the United States this Saturday.

According to the criteria of

The 34-year-old striker and captain received a direct red card from Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán, in the 22nd minute, for a very hard kick on the torso of Venezuelan midfielder José Martínez.

Roldán got it right.

The Internacional de Porto Alegre striker, scorer of 41 goals in 87 games for his country, attacked his opponent just after the Vinotinto goalkeeper, Rafael Romo, saved a clear goal option from the Ecuadorian jewel Kendry Páez.

Roldán sent him off three minutes after that action, at a time when the game was tied without goals, after receiving a call from the VARwhich made him realize that the action was for expulsion.

That of Valencia, who will probably miss the rest of the group stage, is the first red card in three games of the current edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

Ecuador and Venezuela face each other at Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara (California), in the opening of Group B. Mexico and Jamaica close later in Houston, Texas, the first day of this zone.

AFP

More sports news