The arbitration controversy in which FC Barcelona has been involved in recent weeks, in what is already known as the ‘Negreira Case’, continues to add new episodes. The last one with the Spanish soccer referees as protagonists.
The VAR referee, Javier Estrada Fernández, filed a personal criminal complaint against Enríquez Negreira and his son Javier Enríquez Romero for an alleged crime of sports corruption or sports fraud.
The newspaper Brand has had access to said document:
“The defendants have acted with a manifest profit motive and with the obvious intention of influencing arbitration decisions, in order to guarantee that they do not harm Fútbol Club Barcelona. He contracted with Fútbol Club Barcelona to provide some services, consisting of advice and arbitration monitoring, in order to guarantee arbitration favorable to the interests of Fútbol Club Barcelona. The denounced facts threaten the cleanliness of professional football in Spain and against the good name of the referees.
The German referee who was convicted of manipulating the matches for which he was appointed by the German Federation, with the aim that a Croatian mafia based in Berlin, linked to sports betting, enrich themselves after betting on the matches in which Hoyzer arbitrated,” he adds in the complaint.
However, this decision by Estrada Fernández has not been very well received by the rest of the arbitration group. According to reports from various media such as the newspaper Sports world wave Chain BEthe referees have been working on a joint statement for days to show their position against this whole scandal, they have described the action of the VAR referee as selfish.
Both the Technical Committee of Referees and the Federation are aware of this statement that the arbitration body is preparing. In fact, the referees have had to answer a questionnaire in which they were asked about their relationship or the contact they have had with the son of Enríquez Negreira before and after 2018.
At the moment the case is still being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and it is expected that in the coming days, the arbitration group will issue that joint statement showing its position against the entire scandal.
