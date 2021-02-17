It has Garitano something that some will call luck. For him Almeria it’s called misfortune. That and arbitration injustice condensed in three letters: VAR. The fact is that version 2.0 of this Leganés trained by Bergara is still unleashed, adding four of four victories and already lives three points from the direct promotion positions after having sentenced in the addition to an Almería that could well have won had it not been for Iglesias Villanueva annulled Sadiq the 1-2 by some more than doubtful hands. His shot seemed frank, but the referee, after review, decided that it was not. That he touched her with his limb. A sigh filled Butarque as a snort of indignation shook Almería. The tables seemed guaranteed until Omeruo he scored the winning goal with the duel dying in 94 ‘(6’ added). Before they had scored Sadiq (8 ‘) and Borja Bastón (47’)

He began the dance weighed down by the serious error of Bustinza. Shot in the foot. Almost literal. Only a bullet thrown into the leg of the Lega captain could explain the pornographic folly of slipping in such a simple pass and without any pressure. Child failure. The fact is that it happened and the ball fell to that lanky predator that is Sadiq, who undertook it in a flight towards the only space that he recognizes as his own: the area. And there executed a dry finish. Cleansed. His 12th goal.

Minute 8 and the locals were already falling 0-1 without anything having happened yet. He began a new duel with the nerves that clogged the legs of Bustinza getting tangled up in this game Leganes it took ten minutes to get in tune. Between 18 ‘and 19’ he enjoyed two clear occasions, but Borja finished off smoothly at Francisco’s hands despite being alone in the area and Omeruo found Carvalho saving a header that was a goal on the line at the exit of a corner.

They were the two clearest to equalize in a first part of more Madrid approach (eight shots for six of the Andalusians), but without bothering that serious wall that was the Almeria, armored and expectant (again) of another rival mistake. Garitano wanted to shake everything with the blackboard. Rober Ibáñez and Palencia entered through Bustinza and Rosales. He changed the drawing (from three centrals to 4-2-3-1) and almost without time, the result. Borja tied with a header in minute 47, helped by the aerial candy that was Silva’s center.

Although the help of the night took the form of an incomprehensible arbitration decision. Iglesias Villanueva annulled in 70 ‘a goal to Saliq for a hand that only he saw on the VAR screen after the exit from a corner. Push that Leganés did not take advantage of until 94 ‘, when Omeruo scored the winning goal after a free kick that sparked euphoria in Butarque, the untouchable territory of Garitano’s Leganés 2.0.