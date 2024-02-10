The VAR directs the matches… (Last tango)

As if football were not already complicated enough with the hands that are and those that are not, the extensions that are scarce or exaggerated, the offsides that are yes or not, the International Board has given free rein to test a fundamental modification to the regulations: the blue card. It would…? A temporary expulsion of 10 minutes for anyone who fouls out a promising scoring situation or for anyone who protests excessively to the referee. But, in both situations, they are not enough for a red card. Of course, two blue cards would determine receiving a red one, as would two yellow cards. The same if a blue and a yellow are given.

The FIFA He quickly toned down the announcement and clarified that it will be experimented in very low categories, as if to say “don't be afraid, this is very crazy and it could take years until we approve it. If we approve it…” But the idea was launched and is in the analysis phase.

Before the blue card or any other extravagance that would overload and further complicate the referee's work, FIFA and the International Board should take care of the VAR, which is directing football and is the only major prosecutor of the game, a role that was taken away from the referee. . When VAR was approved, we were its staunchest defenders, it is a wonderful technological resource to reduce the margin of error and, essentially, to do justice. However, football always manages to be the black sheep of sports on this topic. In the other disciplines in which video was introduced, such as tennis, basketball or rugby, it works wonderfully. In football, suspicions of fixing increased. It's a shame, a great tool used to remotely control results. Furthermore, he should intervene soberly and on rare occasions, but he gets involved in the entire VAR. Review any skirmish to show that he is there for something. The VAR is perfect, the men are imperfect.

Video refereeing did not substantially improve refereeing errors to the level expected. Instead, it increased confusion and criticism towards the application of the regulation. It “officializes” the dispossession, liquefies the blame. Before the fan could insult the referee, now anyone. There are seven individuals in a cabin and it is not known who they are or what they do. The audios began to be disseminated between the VAR officials and the referee to show transparency and clarify, but it obscures. The reality is that, today, the matches are directed by the VAR. They left the judge to decide the side kicks, the midfield fouls, candy. It is not for major sanctions. Penalties, goals, expulsions, offsides, the big thing was monopolized by the VAR. The judge lost autonomy, but it suits him, he offloads the decision to others, if there is an error it is the cabin's, not his. They no longer insult him.

When the VAR calls the referee to review it is like an order. The judge cannot refuse because afterwards they put him in the freezer, as they have done at some point to the best referee in South America, Wilmar Roldan, because the VAR in a match wanted to impose a ruling on him and he continued with his criteria, reaffirming what he had called. That cost Wilmar. At the leadership level, certain contempt is paid at a vile price.

It's like the VAR booth needs to justify why it is there, what they are paid for. They believe that they are more than the referee, when they are no more than simple collaborators with him. And it should not be like that, if there is no reason to c