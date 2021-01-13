The ball went in, but you are not like the anxious ones next to you and wait a second before celebrating. He sees the referee running to the middle of the court. The assistant too. And then yes. He lets out the scream that was imprisoned in his chest. If he is on the court -in those times that are so missed-, there he hugs one of those who are next to him. If you’re watching the game at home, maybe you go out on the balcony to free yourself. The rivals are going to get out of the way and some still claim an offside that maybe it was or an infraction in the previous play that maybe. But history is judged. The course of time continues unalterable forward: the game will continue and the complaints will in any case remain for later, in post-match statements, in office talks or in mischievous posts on social networks and WhatsApp groups.

Until one day the VAR arrives. And suddenly you have to begin to understand that once the whole ritual of celebration is over – or of mourning, if it happened to you to suffer the goal – there is a supreme review body that can rule that nothing that happened before will have a reflection on the match scoreboard.

Everything is in time to go back. And the problem, oh, divine justice of football, is precisely there.

It is not that what the VAR provides is going to be more or less fair. It’s about that the sacred moment of the goal It has already been desecrated since we began to incorporate that all this may not be valid.

Messi anxiously awaits referee Claus to rule on whether he will score his goal against Paraguay. He finally decided to cancel it. (Photo: AFP)

As it seems that we can get used to almost everything, when the VAR arrived we even got used to shouting with some distrust – a cry at 75%, more or less? – the goals when we believe that there may be an intervention of the sacrosanct technology. But a fundamental part of the problem is that – unlike what happens in sports like tennis, where no one will say: “Excuse me, Mr. Federer, that spectacular right hand with which you just won Wimbledon is not worth it because fourteen shots behind your shot came two centimeters from the parallel “- the VAR can be traced back to previous actions, and by far, to the specific play of the goal.

It happened this Tuesday with Borré’s off-side before Montiel’s goal, which was River’s 3-0. It happened before in Messi’s goal against Paraguay in the Qualifiers, which was canceled due to a previous foul in the middle of the field. And it would have happened with Maradona’s unforgettable goal to the English in 86 if the VAR had existed, because a few seconds before Diego’s eternal stacking there had been an infraction – from Batista? Who knows … what does it matter! – not charged by the referee.

Watching soccer is one of the rituals that many of us learn as children. If we like it, we learn to see it before we learn to read. As with everything, at first we know the most basic concepts. But then we understand some peculiarities that make us spectators with a higher level of acuity. And among them was always knowing that once the referee made a decision and the assistants made no sign to the contrary, something very strange must happen for everything to be reversed.

It’s not like that.

At this point in history, having watched football all of our lives, They broke one of the most important clauses of the football spectator contract: that of the goal cry. That one that, in the magical world that each game can give us, is perhaps more important than being in time to turn back because there was a foul in the middle of the court 30 seconds before. If so much effort to be absolutely fair causes us to shout the goals in the middle, something is being done very wrong.

