Is there VAR in the Eurocup? Perhaps many were asking the same question. Accustomed to the constant hustle and bustle of this ‘peculiar’ tool in the Spanish League, many fans questioned its presence after the start of the tournament. After the dispute on the first day, he only acted to make sure that no goal was scored offside. It was the case of the Swiss-Welsh. The video referee annulled the Swiss Gavranovic’s goal for an illegal position when the field referees had not detected it. From the rest of the actions, hands, grips …, silence in the room. From the possible grab by the Swede Danielson to Gerard Moreno at the end of the Spain-Sweden, water!

However, the start of the second day has shown that the trend seems to have changed. Disallowing a goal for offside will always be easier than making a decision regarding a maximum penalty. Joel Pohjanpalo suffered it in his own flesh. The Finnish striker – one of the most prominent footballers so far – had a spectacular head header annulled in the first minutes of the match against Russia. The lines are the lines.

And the first great appearance of the VAR arrived. It was the 19th minute of the Italy-Switzerland match when Chiellini caught a ball in the area and beat Sommer after a threat. The locals celebrated it, however, Sergey Karasev, did not give the ‘ok’ for the resumption of the meeting. Something was escaping. One possible hand, which Switzerland complained bitterly about, was the motive. In the end, the braid did not even have to go to the monitor, and decided to disallow the goal after being warned from the room that the ball hit Chiellini in the arm before scoring the goal. A classic action that, regardless of its voluntariness, is always penalized. The VAR was back.

Yesterday, during the Ukraine-North Macedonia it came into play again. A hand of the Balkan team after a lateral foul was punished with a maximum penalty for the unnatural position of the footballer Avramovski. The Argentine Rapallini -debutante in the Eurocopa- was called to the monitor and did not doubt it. Clear penalty. It seems clear that after the start of the second day the VAR has awakened from its lethargy.