As is usual in Argentine soccer, the Argentine soccer superclassic between Boca and River is one of the matches with the most controversy and plays with more doubts than certainties in all of sport. In the match last weekend, corresponding to Date 7 of the League Cup and which is known as “The Classic Date”, El Millonario won the 2-0 victory with goals from Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz in what was a match with many controversies both on and off the court.
More news about the League Cup:
A few days ago, the AFA began to publish the VAR audios of some matches from the weekend and one of the most anticipated moments were those of the superclásico, which had two specific actions that became controversial due to the final result: the goal by Salomón Rondón and the goal disallowed by Edinson Cavani due to offside.
Salomón Rondón’s goal
At 41 minutes of action in the first half, the Venezuelan forward deflected a shot from Enzo Pérez and ended up displacing Sergio Romero to give the millionaire team their first joy. The VAR’s doubts were about the position of the number 25 of Martín Demichelis’ team at the time of the start of the shot. They will clarify that Rondón’s movement was a “clean” and “normal” contact while they will clarify to Andrés Merlos that the goal would have to be awarded to the striker since Pérez’s shot went directly outside and the deflection is clear.
The disallowed goal against Edinson Cavani:
In one of the hottest moments of the match, the Uruguayan striker scored the temporary tie for Regarding this situation, he commented: “Andrés confirmed offside” after drawing the blue and red lines to determine the positions of Cavani and the last River defender, so the goal is clearly disallowed according to the rule.
#VAR #audios #Argentine #soccer #superclassic #Edinson #Cavanis #disallowed #goal