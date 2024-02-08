Millionaires shook off the League and achieved a very important victory against América, 1-0, this Wednesday in El Campín, on the fifth date of the 2024-I League. Alberto Gamero's team reached eight points and jumped from 11th place to third.

The only goal of the match, however, was marked by controversy: in the 13th minute of the second half, Delvin Alfonzo launched a cross from the right, Andrés Llinás jumped to head in and enabled Leonardo Castrowho, also with a header, beat goalkeeper Joel Graterol.

The television replay seems to show that the Millonarios attacker was in an advanced position. The lines made by the VAR do not seem to clarify the issue, but the central judge relied on them Jorge Duarte to validate the goal.

What did the VAR say?

This Thursday the Colombian Football Federation published the VAR audio of the controversial action.

“In the protocol check and using step by step the considerations of the rules of the game and the drawing of lines and reference points, they confirm the decision made on the field by not evidencing an infraction prior to the goal,” says the report.

In the audios, and after drawing the lines, the referees agree that Castro was authorized at the time of defining.

Millionaires Millionaires vs. America.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news