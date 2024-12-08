It was minute 64 in the Villamarin when the controversial play of the game arrived. De Jong knocked down Vitor Roque inside the area and although the play was not initially sanctioned as a penalty for Muñiz Ruizafter the intervention of VARthe referee indicated the maximum penalty in favor of the Betis. The audios of the review of the action have been made public and they show how Pizarro Gómez, the referee who was in the VOR room, requests the main train to review the action.

“Alejandro (Muñiz Ruiz) I recommend that you consider a possible penalty action in the Barça area, please.” And Muñiz Ruiz responds: “The struggle from above is not enough, it is what I have valued.” However, after observing the images from different angles, the referee changes his opinion when he notices contact below with the Betis player’s boot: «There is a contact below, indeed»he clarifies.

Finally, Muñiz Ruiz decided to point out the penalty and sanction the Dutchman De Jong with a yellow card, ruling out a more serious action: «Put it to me in broad terms because I want to assess that disciplinary sanction. TOreckless action is not». Other interpretations indicate, however, that the Barça player should have been sent off because Vitor Roque was left alone, with a clear chance of scoring and The Barça player had no option to challenge for the ball.

On the other hand, Muñiz also annulled a yellow card Altimira for a subsequent foul: “We annulled that grab, because it should no longer exist.” And the Barcelona coach was also expelled, Hansi Flickwho vehemently expressed his disagreement, considering that if so many repetitions were needed to signal the penalty, the action should not be so clear. In the minutes, Muñiz Ruiz justified the decision by pointing out: “He was expelled for leaving the technical area shouting and gesticulating, protesting one of my decisions.”