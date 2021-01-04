The curse of eleven meters. We read an interesting report published by Málaga Hoy. It turns out that Málaga is, together with Mirandés, the only team that has not been awarded a penalty. And the case of the people of Malaga is significant. 30 games without a maximum penalty being indicated. The last one was on June 12 against Huesca on matchday 32 of last season. Since then, water. And it will not be for lack of opportunities.

Horse Penalty to Joaquín Muñoz? The play that has most outraged the malaguistas. At 72 ‘Joaquín penetrates the area and is hooked by Diego Caballo in a similar way to how Escassi knocked down Ortuño in an action that, unlike the first, was observed as a penalty. González Esteban admonished the Málaga player. But it was not for throwing himself but for “making observations on my decision.” Sergio Pellicer bites his tongue, and more, after seeing what has happened to other professional colleagues. “The watchword is not to complain.”

Rains, it pours. And it is that there are already several encounters of Malaga with the illustrious Video Assistant Referee such as goals scored by Cartagena and Almería where the positional offside of players was not observed that, in theory, hindered the goalkeeper’s angle of vision, another penalty to Escassi in Mallorca or Karim Azamoum’s grab on Orlando Sá in Belmonte within the area. Although, in this case, Juande’s offside prevailed.

And about Yanis. But it is the happy machine who changed a foul by Iñaki (Logroñés) on Yanis in red for the Franco-Algerian Malaga. The club requested the precautionary measure so that he could play in Albacete. Despite the 12-hour bus ride to the capital of La Mancha, the sports court ignored the Malaguista appeal. Anyway…

Josua Mejías the irresponsible. When a footballer goes to party two things happen: it is funny and it is overlooked if the team is doing well or outrageous if things are bad. Even in this case there is usually a clean slate. Josua Mejías is going to have to work hard for people to forgive his serious failure to endanger the health of a locker room by going to an absurd party. You deserve an exemplary fine.

Waiting for the transfer from Alexander González. In a matter of hours, the International Transfer Certificate (CTI or transfer) should arrive that the Romanian Federation should have sent to the Spanish so that the Venezuelan can even play the Cup this Wednesday against Oviedo.

‘Empacho’ from Oviedo. To finish, Málaga will play in just three days two games against Oviedo, the Cup and the League. Knowing Sergio Pellicer we are convinced that both of them will compete. But for Malaga, things as they are, the KO tournament produces zero illusion.