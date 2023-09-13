The hands of Camilo Vargas and the VAR prevented Colombia from going blank in Santiago de Chile, in a match that turned out to be more complicated than expected, especially because of the aerial game.

The National Team did not have a good night, but managed to save a goalless draw which is worth gold, in this panorama of a tie in which nobody wants to give anything away.

Not counting the match between Peru and Brazil, which is being played at this time, Colombia is second in the qualifying round and is, along with Argentina, the only ones that had scored points in the first two days of the qualifiers. And that is key to paving the way to the World Cup.

As is customary in the Lorenzo era, the first half was very complicated for Colombia. When attacking, The terrible state of the field undermined the intentionsEven trying to control the ball.

Although the team wanted to press high, Chile pushed them towards their goal and took the ball away from them. And there Colombia had problems: it allowed the ball to be lifted, first mistake, and failed to reject it at the time, second mistake. Daniel Muñoz could not adapt to the field and they always beat his back. And he was playing in the area that was least damaged.

Fortunately for Colombia, Chile was not necessary. Alexis Sánchez of the two-time Copa América champion team would have had a blast in that first half. The one from yesterday, seven years older and without rhythm because he was without a team, under the goal, he missed the local’s clearest option, by throwing it without a fixed destination: the ball brushed the post and went outside. And when he finally hit the goal, Camilo Vargas had two key saves to take the game to the intermission to try to rethink it.

Colombia came out with the same men to attack on the less bad side of the Monumental field, but things did not change from the start. Lorenzo waited 13 minutes to move the roster for the second time, because he had already had to do so in the first half, when Yerry Mina was injured and Davinson Sánchez came on.

The coach’s solution was to try to tie the ball with the entry of James Rodríguez for Carrascal and refresh the attack with Jhon Durán instead of Borré. And then he reinforced that idea by changing Díaz, who was sent a center back to play on the wing to nullify him, and Arias. Juan Fernando Quintero and Luis Sinisterra entered.

The game entered a dangerous moment. If Colombia managed to maintain

the ball, there were options to do damage. In fact, Sinisterra got tangled with the ball in the clearest scoring option for Lorenzo’s team all night. But if he lost it, he was exposed to Chile attacking him.

And with the modifications, the issue of the aerial game was not fixed. And thus came the biggest scare of the game, in a side charge in which Sánchez lost Guillermo Maripán’s mark. The center back put it in and the VAR saved Colombia, because it was offside.

In the midst of such a difficult panorama, Colombia, on a rather weak night in play, did a good deal, got a point as a visitor and he has a month to think about Uruguay, the demanding challenge that comes to him in Barranquilla.

