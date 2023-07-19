A boat fishes in the vaquita refuge area in the Gulf of California in 2016. SEMAR

The fight against the extinction of the vaquita has become a new front in the tense commercial relations between Mexico and the United States. The Mexican authorities have reacted with relief after President Joe Biden reported in a letter sent to Congress in Washington on Monday that he has decided not to impose tariffs on Mexico due to the little progress made in the conservation of the vaquita porpoise, a cetacean that It is at high risk of disappearing due to illegal fishing and the invasion of boats in its habitat. Biden, however, threatened the Mexican government with sanctions within the framework of the T-MEC if he does not show a real commitment to prevent the extinction of this species. Within the same framework of the trade agreement, Mexico already has two open disputes, one over corn and the other over the energy sector. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked this Tuesday for the gesture of his counterpart during his morning press conference. “They are being taken care of and there is evidence that it is preserved [la vaquita marina] , even that are being reproduced in recent times. So, we thank President Biden for this,” said the Mexican president.

The Government of Mexico has mobilized its diplomacy to avoid sanctions. Esteban Moctezuma, Mexican ambassador to the United States, came out in defense of his country and highlighted the efforts that the Executive is making to preserve the cetacean and the totoaba, a fish whose survival is also threatened. Moctezuma, whose work has focused on reducing tensions with the United States, has reacted in this way to the actions of environmental organizations, which have asked Washington for sanctions against Mexico, whose authorities they accuse of not taking the necessary measures to stop fishing. of totoabas and the invasion of boats in the habitat of this species and the vaquita, in Baja California. “President Biden supported Mexico in a very important way,” Moctezuma said.

The fin of a vaquita porpoise. Paula Olson (AP)

The Mexican environmental authorities have reported that they have managed to reduce the presence of illegal fishermen in the area thanks to patrol work by the Navy, with “the apparent decrease of more than 90% in the presence of pangas and gillnets,” according to a report. report presented by experts from Mexico, the United States and Canada who embarked on the Vaquita 2023 Observation Cruise, which toured the so-called Zero Tolerance Zone (ZTC) between May 10 and 27, located in the Alto Golfo Biosphere Reserve California and Colorado River Delta. The scientists reported the sighting of at least 13 individuals of these cetaceans, the largest population found in the Gulf of California since 2021, when only 8 vaquitas were recorded. Ambassador Moctezuma highlighted this finding and said that Mexico’s actions to preserve these species are “effective.”

The preservation of both the totoaba and the vaquita is an open front in relations between the two countries, since their preservation is included within the environmental requirements of the USMCA trade agreement between the North American nations. The US environmental authorities have warned about the “inadequate conservation” in Mexico of various endangered species, the most dramatic case of which is that of the cetacean that inhabits the Sea of ​​Cortez. Biden has warned that he will wait for a new report in the summer of 2024 to take action against his neighbor to the south. “The report will be used as the basis for assessing whether additional measures are necessary, including potential trade restrictions,” she warned.

Environmental groups harshly criticize the environmental authorities of Mexico for what they consider important failures in the work of protecting these species. Experts consider that 98.6% of the vaquita population has been lost. The main threat is illegal fishing nets in the Gulf of California area, where boats enter to catch fish species that have a high market value, such as the totoaba. This fish is in great demand in China, where you can pay up to 45,000 dollars for a kilo of totoaba. Vaquitas also suffer from the constant presence of boats in the area, against which they hit and die.

Biden’s decision on Monday gives the Mexican government a breather. “I want to thank President Biden because it depended on him to apply tariffs or measures contrary to our trade, embargoes, because there was a complaint that supposedly spoke of not caring for the vaquita porpoise,” said López Obrador. “The vaquita is being cared for, the Secretary of the Navy and other authorities are protecting the area of ​​the Sea of ​​Cortez where these endangered species exist. They are taking care of themselves and there is evidence that it is preserved, even that they are reproducing in recent times ”, the Mexican president has defended himself.

