Emanuel Navarrete is already on the next level. The 25-year-old Mexican managed this Friday, in the Top Ranks bubble in Las Vegas, to proclaim himself WBO featherweight world champion. It is the second division in which he is monarch, since he was also in the super bantamweight, a category that he left to grow (the feather belt was vacant because Stevenson did the same). Surely you must be happy about the fact, but worried. The division varied, but again the punch saved him again. This time it was not a KO. Two falls allowed him to end up winning the lawsuit by unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112 and 114-112), otherwise the dynamics could have been very different.

The Mexican only has one rhythm: he went to the front and looked for his hands. The plan almost went well in the first round. With a great uppercut he knocked Villa down, but the American, who arrived undefeated, rebuilt himself and showed his face in the next two rounds. History repeated itself in the fourth act. This time Navarrete came in with a left and sent his opponent to the canvas. Villa recovered well and continued to wage war. The KO didn’t seem like life. He had to go to the points for the second time in a title fight (when he defeated Dogboe he needed it too) and he had to suffer.

Villa, with a long amateur past and who replaced Jessie Magdaleno, who believed that the bag was insufficient, had much better boxing and showed the deficiencies in attack and defense of the ‘Vaquero‘. Despite this, it lacked punch, which was key. Navarrete took no damage and that allowed him to keep pushing and throwing punches. The statistic leaves no doubt: the Mexican connected 151 power shots for 58. The rhythm, beyond the failures, and the forcefulness gave him the victory. Without the falls, the fight could have taken another course, but the Vaquero is a puncher and again he took advantage of it. You must take note of many things to improve, but for now you have to enjoy. It is on the next level.