Vannacci case, Golinelli (Lega): “Of course races exist. Opinions must be respected”

The book of the moment in Italy it is definitely “The world upside down” by General Robert Vannacci. The number of copies sold is growing exponentially and many are reading it under umbrellas on the beaches. Between these many right-wing politicians. As the provincial secretary of the League of ModenaWilliam Golinelli. On social media, over the weekend, she had not hidden her position in the current dispute. “A very good read“, he said of Vannacci’s book, posting the photo on the beach. Contacted by the local newspaper, the Gazzetta di Modena, Golinelli gave the arguments justify his support. “We are talking about personal opinions and as such they must be considered and respected. They may not be shared, but it is your right to express your opinion“, reflected the exponent of the League regarding the publication of the general.

Then the expansion of the reasoning to the heart of the dispute, the (verbal) tirades on gay: “The purpose of any human being is reproduce, give continuity to the species and build a family. Say that gays they go against nature it is not a senseless thing. But I would never say that homosexuals are not normal. I am a farmer and as they exist in animals, races exist objectively also in men”, Golinelli’s theorem.

