Die again and again, and a game of exploration and mystery among the proposals of the PC store for this week.

This week there is again a double portion of free games with the Epic Games Store. PC commerce allows users for a few minutes to add to their libraries and put Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter to download.

Rogue Legacy is presented in the store as a genealogical roguelite where anyone can become a hero. Basically, it proposes a video game where every time a character dies, his descendant will take the baton, which could be totally different. “One could be colorblind and another could be a dwarf with vertigo. But that’s okay, because nobody’s perfect and you don’t have to be to succeed.” If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Rogue Legacy in 3DJuegos.

The other title available from this Thursday is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, a benchmark in walking simulators. It is presented as a first-person mystery adventure focused on exploration and discovery, where you have to take the role of expert occult detective Paul Prospero as he tries to find out the truth behind Ethan’s disappearance and the fate of his family. Again, you can delve into the video game by reading the analysis of The Vanishing of Ethan Carter in 3DJuegos, with Albeto Pastor highlighting his aroma of HP Lovecraft.

For next week the fun continues. For this occasion, the Epic Games Store, which released an update a few days ago, will offer Insurmountable, which will put players in the shoes of a lonely mountaineer, and XCOM 2, a great strategy game where the Earth must be rid of the alien threat .

