The Rotterdammer who drives on the A16 and sees the white bridge sections looming knows: I am almost home. The Van Brienenoord Bridge, with its view over the skyline, marks the gateway to Rotterdam. And although it does not have a characteristic nickname such as the Whore Walker, the Swan or the Hef, the Van Brienenoord Bridge is an icon for the city for many Rotterdammers. Yet the more than thirteen hundred meter long bridge over the Nieuwe Maas has been in need of maintenance for years. And it will remain that way for a while.

Rijkswaterstaat has known for at least ten years that infrastructure works from the period after the Second World War, such as the Van Brienenoord Bridge (1965), are at the end of their lifespan. The bridge needs to be renovated to cope with the increasingly busier and heavier traffic. The original bridge construction was not designed for this. Due to years of budget cuts at the Ministry of Infrastructure, this planned maintenance has been postponed. High construction and material costs, personnel shortages in construction and nitrogen problems are not making things any easier.

On Monday, Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure, VVD) announced in a letter to Parliament that the extensive renovation, which had to be completed by 2029 at the latest, has been delayed by at least another four years. Client Rijkswaterstaat and construction consortium De Witte Boog could not agree on risk distribution during the renovation, so Rijkswaterstaat canceled the award. The construction combination, a collaboration between contractors Hollandia, Dura Vermeer and TBI subsidiary Mobilis, was the only one in the race to win the extensive award.

With a budget of more than 600 million euros, this was a large contract, even in the construction and infrastructure world. De Witte Boog would be responsible for both the design and implementation. According to Rijkswaterstaat, such a large contract with one party would ensure that the construction work would be completed faster and traffic disruption would be smaller. Because the consortium would be the only party to bear the risks, it would cost them more if something went wrong. To cover these risks, the construction companies asked for a large amount of compensation. Because this was priced “excessively high”, Rijkswaterstaat canceled the award, Harbers states in his letter to Parliament.

Risks

It is not the first time that risk allocation has gone wrong in a major tender. It is very important for both the contractor and Rijkswaterstaat to arrange in advance who will be responsible for possible delays. Could there be poor or polluted subsoil, could there be costly delays because protected animals live nearby or because local residents and nature organizations could complain? Is there enough time to work on the bridge while shipping is waiting? And the key question: who will pay for the additional costs if something unexpectedly goes wrong?

Increasingly, only one party is competing. That's actually not good for anyone

Due to the scale of a renovation such as that of the Van Brienenoord Bridge, major contractors and the government are in fact dependent on each other. After all, there is only one Rijkswaterstaat, and there are only a select number of construction companies with the knowledge and equipment to tackle such large projects. For example, in the complex and large-scale tender for the Van Brienenoord Bridge, it was an advantage that the enormous bridge section could be dismantled at a nearby site. Contractor Hollandia was able to make this happen. It has not been disclosed on what points the tender ultimately failed. The construction companies in the De Witte Boog consortium refer to the statement from Rijkswaterstaat.

Also read

No thanks, say the builders

Increasingly complex

The discussion about who bears the risk has become more important in recent years. Construction contracts used to be more clear. “Rijkswaterstaat came up with a design or plan, which the contractors were allowed to subscribe to,” says Jan Hebly, emeritus professor of construction and procurement law at Leiden University. “If the design was wrong, it cost the government money. If the builder made a mistake in the execution, he was liable for it.”

In the late 1990s, major infrastructure works became increasingly complex. Construction companies wanted more control over the design process, which they believed they could do better than Rijkswaterstaat with all their implementation experience. This resulted in the first 'integrated contract' in 2000, in which contractors became responsible for the design in addition to implementation. Over the years, a contract form was also added in which the builder committed to a maintenance period of 25 years. Hebly: “The contract amounts grew in those years, from hundreds of millions to sometimes more than a billion euros. But a tender process also became more expensive. Because you had to provide such enormous amounts of information if you wanted to participate, the preliminary phase alone cost the contractors around 10 million euros – without knowing whether you would win the work at all.”

The risks also grew. During the major renovation of the Afsluitdijk, contractors BAM and Van Oord were initially held responsible for the additional costs of 435 million euros. It brought BAM, the largest construction company in the Netherlands, to the brink of bankruptcy. Ballast Nedam and Strukton also had to deal with setbacks worth millions when widening the A15. The significantly delayed renovation of Amsterdam Zuid station caused Heijmans problems.

After the construction of the IJmuiden Sea Lock, with a cost overrun of 30 million, BAM had had enough in 2020. The construction company no longer wants to be exposed to risks of many millions, and is abandoning all risky tenders that exceed 150 million euros. Other contractors also no longer sign up for major works for which they bear the risk.

Significant

The fact that only one consortium, De Witte Boog, participated in the tender procedure for the Van Brienenoord Bridge was significant, according to tender expert Yoeri Pfaff of consultancy firm Roger. “We see it happen more often that only one party competes. And that's not good for anyone. Without mutual competition you will not get a competitive price and the incentive to come up with an innovative design is removed.”

The preliminary phase alone cost the contractors around 10 million euros

Pfaff assists both contractors and clients in tender processes. He sees that integrated mega contracts, in which the builder is responsible from design to long-term maintenance, are almost non-existent anymore. “By the way, the question of risk arises in every project, large or small. What we advise is to divide such a large project into smaller sub-projects, or to choose a form in which the client and the construction company first accurately identify the risks. It is remarkable that this did not happen at the Van Brienenoord Bridge.”

Also read

outgoing Director General of Rijkswaterstaat: 'Be careful with the infrastructure we have

Rotterdam grumbling

It is now up to Rijkswaterstaat to launch a new tender on the market, in such a way that construction companies can handle the risks and the costs remain manageable for the taxpayer. Until then, Rotterdammers driving home at the Van Brienenoord Bridge will experience increasing traffic disruption. In the letter to Parliament, Harbers writes that the risk of disruptions is increasing now that the bridge is not being tackled for the time being. In the extreme case, situations can arise such as those known at the Haringvliet Bridge a little further away: speed limits, closed lanes and flat Rotterdam grumbling.