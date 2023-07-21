In its own way, the matter has something of paradox. And in its own way, the matter reminds me of that film by the brilliant Roland Emmerich, The day after tomorrow (2004), in which, due to the climate crisis, thousands of Americans literally cross into Mexico wet. The first time I saw it, I went back several times to the scene where the government on the Other Side pardons the external debt in exchange for the indiscriminate opening of the border to the gringo population. And it is that it sounds more and more in Mexico City the strong presence of foreign in permanent stay.

On the one hand the mexican capital is internationally attractive to residewith lower living costs to that of other metropolises, and on the other hand there is gentrification, that is, the increase in costs in an area due to the arrival of a population with greater purchasing power. This situation has been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and lives around every corner in the Roma-Condesa area. It doesn’t take long to even get stronger in sinaloa; in ‘Mace‘, For example.

And it is that although the foreign they bring foreign exchangethese remain in few hands, while their high purchasing power it makes prices go up and that causes the local population to have to go to areas that can pay. The community environment ends up being damaged. Quite a contrast to how easy it is to communicate in Manhattan talking nothing more Spanish.

Specialists have long pointed out that various social and urban policies must be improvedbut for a long time it is the local population that pays the piper in front of first world people displaced from their own cities because of how expensive it is for them to live there. The matter can be sentenced as a form of neocolonialism in a country that is already racist and classist. In Mérida there is even an association of foreign residents focused on making urban decisions that usually affect Yucatecans. and countries like Colombia and Venezuela they have doubled its number of permanent residents in recent years with similar effects.

I’ve been reading about this situation for years. And just that I’m living it; And the thing is that the other afternoon I was calmly leaving the subway heading to the presentation of my friend Stefano Carbone’s collection of poems and since I believe a lot in my abilities I decided that it was easy to locate where I was going. And nothing!, that despite having resided in the Rome North, years ago, I couldn’t find the address. And many of those whom I approached did not respond to me in an area where the street signs are faded by the passage of time and will not be renewed, for sure, because today everyone uses Applications of maps. Not me because I am the last nineteenth-century Mexican, according to a friend of mine who, by the way, is a (legal) resident Londoner in the Countess.

Gone is that 2013 when I had my first apartment, mine all by myself, on Calle de Puebla, in Roma Norte. A cold place with many books. He meter It was close and I got to work very quickly. When she asked a foreign along some street, they took some electronic device from me and very kindly located me, in my own neighborhood. Today, speaking to them in their language, most of them don’t even look at you. The matter will generate social unrest that, like bouillabaisse soup, is already cooking. We’ll see how long it takes to break the boil against gentrification, at least in my formerly idyllic former colony, now in the process of neocolonization.

