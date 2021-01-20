The latest teaser for Resident Evil 8 has left a new protagonist: the “vampire woman”, as fans have begun to call her. This woman appeared in the game’s first trailer, sparking all kinds of theories. For those who played Resident Evil Revelations 2, it could be the fusion of Natalia and Alex Wesker, who fans fondly nickname “Natalex.” For others, it will be a new villain named Miranda who will lead a coven, as could be seen in the same trailer. And, for others, it could even be Jill Valentine herself. In any case, since the last teaser of the game, the truth is that the vampire woman from Resident Evil 8 It has gone viral and is causing a sensation in the networks.
The vampire woman from Resident Evil 8 goes viral and causes a sensation in networks
Since the new Resident Evil 8 teaser was released, fans have not stopped plaguing the networks with fanarts about the female vampire from Resident Evil 8. To such an extent that the official Resident Evil account has retweeted some of them, who have not left anyone indifferent. Of course, the memes have not been lacking either. Today the most widespread option is that this new villain and her group of companions will form a kind of coven in the game. And that she herself could fulfill the role of Mr. X and Nemesis in Resident Evil 8.
According to the clues that the last Resident Evil 8 teaser left us, the vampire woman from Resident Evil 8 will be huge and will appear in the game’s mansion. It is likely that the character that appears facing her is Ethan, although perhaps it could annoy the other playable characters. In any case, tomorrow we will get rid of doubts with the Resident Evil 8 event.
