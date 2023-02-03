Visiting the Méndez Parada Skydiving School and the Sapper Squadron, visiting the facilities of the Alcantarilla air base and holding work meetings were the objectives of the visit of the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles. Although she was already in Cartagena last Monday, the head of this ministerial department returned to the Region of Murcia to learn first-hand about the School, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Robles, who arrived at the facilities after half past ten in the morning in a T-21 Air Force plane, observed as soon as he stepped on the ground how a Papea team descended from the skies with a parachute with the Spanish flag. Later, the minister received a talk from the heads of both units, who explained to her how future paratroopers are trained.

«There are a number of aspects that are likely to improve. For example, we do not have an assembly hall and Adif’s works affect sports courts, but in general terms we have a great base, “the director of the Méndez Parada School, Alberto José Lens, explained to the minister. Robles was interested in the training of the students, the hours of practice they have to do and how they transfer this knowledge to real activity.

Although it was not planned, the high command invited Robles to see the drop of eight Papea paratroopers on the base’s precision mattress. “Congratulations, because you do an exceptional, magnificent job,” Robles told the students.

The minister also visited the new roundabout (located at the base) in homage to Papea, witnessed a static exhibition of Ezapac and saw first-hand the terminal attack and air support simulators, as well as being in the wind tunnel. “We are going to have a new tunnel because it has become obsolete due to energy efficiency issues,” Lens told Robles.

Navantia, Alcantarilla and the AGA



“I am very concerned about the delays because it is important that the Navy has good submarines. I have confidence in Navantia », he assured about his visit to Cartagena on Monday. Regarding the meetings held with the commanders of the Alcantarilla base, he stated that “I have spoken with the Sapper Squad, and there is a need for night vision goggles. And we are going to send this material”.

«I leave proud of the work that is done here in Alcantarilla. And we cannot forget that we are living through a very difficult time for the world due to the war in Ukraine, and NATO takes very much into account and highly values ​​the preparation of the Air and Space Forces,” said the head of Defense. “Our Armed Forces are preparing to guarantee peace in the world.” She added that “they have explained to me a series of needs that exist at the Alcantarilla base and we are going to study them.” And about the start-up of the new Pilatus at the General Air Academy (AGA), Margarita Robles asserted that “the program and delivery are in a very positive situation.”

Robles asks for “discretion” for the shipment of weapons to Ukraine



Precisely, in relation to the war in Ukraine, the minister affirmed that the Government of Spain acts “in absolute coordination with the allies” regarding the shipment of Leopard tanks from Spain to the invaded country. However, Margarita Robles did not specify if they are being repaired in Seville “for reasons of strict security” and she has advocated discretion not to give any information that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use.

Likewise, he explained that «Spain, within these availabilities, will send 2A4 tanks, but we are not going to make any decision until we have the corresponding meetings with the different allies, because in this area no country can send alone, but rather has to. coordinated.”

Finally, he insisted that “anyone who has good political will and who is for peace knows that there is a security issue regarding the material that is sent, although Spain has not stopped sending. Nor does one have to put on flags with the material that is sent when the citizens of Ukraine have been dying for almost a year.