Political scientist Topornin said about the high value of Ukraine for NATO

Ukraine is of high value and interest for NATO, because after the end of the conflict, the country’s army can become one of the most combat-ready, with real military experience and large stocks of weapons, political scientist Nikolai Topornin believes. He stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We know that the NATO summit is taking place now. The communiqué on the situation in Ukraine states that at present the country cannot join the alliance, since a number of conditions must be met for this. Nevertheless, we have already come to the conclusion that, after the end of the conflict, Ukraine’s entry should be accelerated,” Topornin said.

The political scientist recalled that President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly pointed out that with Ukraine the military component of NATO will become stronger, and, according to the interlocutor of Lenta.ru, these statements are quite fair, especially considering that at the moment Russia is officially an opponent alliance.

Ukraine's accession to NATO will indeed make the bloc stronger militarily. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are now gaining a lot of experience, moving to the standards of the alliance Nikolai Toporninpolitical scientist

Topornin clarified that, of course, after the end of the conflict, the country will be severely depleted, a significant part of the infrastructure and enterprises will be destroyed. All this will require large funds for restoration. However, this does not negate the combat capability of the Ukrainian army.

“It is one thing to fight in theory, in offices, but in reality it is quite another. There has not been such a conflict in Europe since World War II, so Ukraine, with its experience, is certainly interesting for NATO. At least as long as Russia will continue to be considered a rival of the alliance, ”concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the United States said it expects Ukraine to carry out democratic and security sector reforms to join NATO. Washington also expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to achieve this.