Cromwell Galvez became known after being involved in the controversial prosti-vedettes case. The former official offered money to women on the small screen and in exchange for having sex with some of them, embezzled a well-known bank, was sentenced to prison and, after regaining his freedom, he was presented as the ‘bomb’ of the program’s red chair ” The value of truth”, presented by Beto Ortiz.

Cromwell Gálvez’s statements in the red chair shook the world of entertainment. The public longed to hear the version of the popular ‘Banker of the vedettes’ and the story of how he made his ‘plays’. However, the show never aired. In this note we tell you what really happened.

Cromwell Gálvez studied industrial engineering. Photo: La República Group

Who is Cromwell Galvez?

Cromwell Gálvez studied industrial engineering. At the age of 21, in 1988, he started working at the Continental Bank of Lima (BBVA). Because he was a good employee, in 1998 he was promoted to the position of Head of Operations Management.

YOU CAN SEE Why didn’t The Value of Truth broadcast the program with Shirley Arica and what were the questions?

One day he realized that strangely there was an excess of $30,000 in the bank’s system. He transferred the money to his account and that was the beginning of his big scam. In total, he embezzled S/ 32,000,000 from BBVA, for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2005.

Shortly after, an INPE report and psychological expertise favored Cromwell Gálvez, who he was released after 33 months.

Cromwell Gálvez studied industrial engineering. Photo: La República Group

Who were the vedettes involved with Cromwell Gálvez?

The vedettes involved with Cromwell Gálvez were: Lucy Bacigalupo, Martha Chuquipiondo ‘The Boa Woman’ , Iris Loza, Rubí Berrocal, Eva María Abad, Maribel Velarde, Mónica Adaro and others.

On one occasion, the former official admitted that he ‘lent’ a large amount of money to the women and then had sexual relations with some of them.

YOU CAN SEE Geni Alves: the question that made the singer lose S / 50,000 soles in The Value of Truth

The confessions of the ‘Banker of the vedettes’

In January 2014, Latina released two trailers for Cromwell Gálvez’s “El valor de la Verdad”. Within minutes, the scammer’s name sparked controversy again.

“Did Maribel Velarde introduce you to the vedettes with whom you had sexual relations? Do you have intimate videos with several vedettes? Did you steal more than two million dollars from Banco Continental? How much money do you have now?” Were some of the questions that journalist Beto Ortiz asked him.

For his part, Cromwell Gálvez is heard confess that you no longer have money and lets glimpse the number of women with whom he would have been intimate after offering them money.

YOU CAN SEE The most remembered moments of Olinda Castañeda on TV before becoming a Christian

What happened to “The Value of Truth” by Cromwell Gálvez?

Despite the fact that Beto Ortiz promised that “El valor de la Verdad” by Cromwell Gálvez would go on the air to sweep the ratings, the Latina channel never broadcast that edition.

“Cromwell’s program is so good that we are going to save it for when the competition gets tougher. Thank you for asking and breaking the pel ****, ”said the journalist on Twitter.

Due to criticism from the public, Beto Ortiz again clarified that “EVDLV” by Cromwell Gálvez and other figures from the show “would go on the air when they have to go out.”

But everything indicates that the production decided to cancel the broadcast of Cromwell Gálvez in the red chair . Some speculation ensures that some of those involved would have prevented this episode from being broadcast.

What does Cromwell Gálvez do for a living?

In 2015, the character reappeared in a Latina Television report. On this occasion, Cromwell Gálvez surprised everyone by participating in an embargo commission on delinquent residents of the Breña district. The popular ‘Banker of the vedettes’, at that time, was part of the Supervision Management of the commune of Breña; however, he preferred not to give statements to the press.

Cromwell Gálvez assures he was a friend of Maribel Velarde

In an interview with “Cuarto Poder”, in 2013, Cromwell Gálvez spoke about the friendly relationship he had with Maribel Velarde. Likewise, he recalled having lent her $32,000 between 2000 and 2003. “Indeed, she was given a loan (to Maribel Velarde) but with the cash I don’t know what she has done. There was a loan for which there was even a confrontation with her at the time, I would go (Judicial Power) without problems if they summoned me (…) I hope she comes out well, “he specified.

Cromwell Gálvez denies visits by Maribel Velarde in prison

In the report of the Sunday program of América Televisión, the former official denied having received visits from Maribel Velarde, who at one point was his friend. However, he remembered that the former vedette arrived in jail to perform a show. “The only thing that unites me is that I had a friendship bond years ago, but with Miss Maribel Velarde, I have not had a telephone deal or anything for years (…) She only went once (to the prison) to work, to do a show there . (That time) I talked to her for two minutes. ‘I hope she is well’, those were her words and she left, ”he specified.

Cromwell Gálvez revealed the relationship he had with Maribel Velarde. Photo: YouTube capture.

Cromwell Gálvez talks about the money he stole from the bank

The former employee of the BBVA bank spoke about the money he took from the entity to offer it as a loan to well-known vedettes. “What was done was very simple, I created a parallel bank and I gave credit and charged a commission. (…) It has been said that I have stolen millions, but that is not the case, that money was distributed among the clients, they took the money, because they paid me a commission”, he recounted for “Fourth Estate”. .