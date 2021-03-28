Image of the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Jean Paul Sartre used to say that “commitment is an act and not a word”. Can you take as a firm commitment the permanent statement of the Federal Reserve that it will not raise interest rates until, at the earliest, 2024?

It is true that the Fed has taken a lot of pressure off since it announced, last August in Jackson Hole, that it would no longer have a fixed inflation target of 2%, but a long-term average rate of 2%. Undoubtedly, a great exercise in anticipation of the upcoming great reopening and that, with the inoculation of the vaccines to the entire North American population in the next three months, will trigger the growth of the United States above 7% this anus.

But can the Federal Reserve’s ability to sustain current stimulus be trusted while simultaneously increasing its growth expectations? It has just made official that GDP will increase by 6.5% in 2021 – compared to its previous estimate of 4.2% – and that unemployment will fall to 3.5% in 2023, to pre-COVID levels.

The Fed tries to transmit temperance in the face of the gradual process of withdrawal of stimuli – the largest in history -, but it can no longer deny that the reflation is unstoppable and that the United States, thanks to vaccines, fiscal packages and the two trillion of savings generated in the pandemic, will lead economic growth this year in the developed world and that by summer it will have to announce how it begins to put a stop to its stimuli.

Although Powell sweetens his message by stating that he will not anticipate and that he will wait for real economic data to justify the withdrawal of stimuli, we are entering a period in which inflation will rise rapidly due to the money supply, the shortage of inventories and, above all , due to the base effect of energy – a barrel of Brent oil traded below $ 17 last April.

For this reason, the markets are putting pressure: 10-year bonds are trading above 1.6% – doubling their December IRR – and one-year inflation expectations are at 2.7% – above the targets for the 2.4%, recently revised by six tenths by the Fed—.

The rebound in inflation will be temporary because structurally we live in a deflationary world due to demographics, technology and the inability of the workforce to set wages, but we are approaching a few months of reopening in which the Fed is going to have to do a lot of work to convince that his “word” becomes “commitment”.

Meanwhile, it is better to remain exposed to equities and cyclical recovery. Also to deepen investment in sectors linked to the economic reopening and which, like financial ones, benefit from an environment of higher interest rates.

Joan Bonet Majó is director of market strategy at Banca March.