Last Thursday the semifinal of the Nations League was played between Mexico and USA. In a game where the country of the stars and stripes fully dominated, they defeated those led by Diego Cocca by a 3-0 win, who was exhibited together with his pupils.
The selective Mexican was exhibited in the 90 minutes of the game, making it clear that he is not up to the level of the footballers who are currently active in the blue and white country.
And it is that the United States team is also vastly superior in the value of its entire squad. For example, the total cost of the neighboring country to the north is 265.10 million dollarswhile that of the Tricolor is 157.60 millionWithout a doubt, an abysmal difference.
However, the Mexican team has the most expensive soccer player above the American squad. The Ajax player Edson Alvarezhas a cost in the leg market of 35 million dollars, being the most expensive in Mexico and the United States. For his part, Christian Pulisic is the best valued of the staunch rival, with 32 million.
Although from there, no Aztec soccer player exceeds 10 million dollars, while in the United States there are 11 soccer players who are worth that amount or more.
The most expensive players
|
Player
|
Age
|
Club
|
Worth
|
Edson Alvarez
|
25
|
ajax
|
$35 million
|
Santiago Gimenez
|
22
|
feyenoord
|
$9 million
|
Luis Chavez
|
27
|
Pachuca
|
$8 million
|
Erick Sanchez
|
23
|
Pachuca
|
$8 million
|
Cesar Montes
|
28
|
Spanish
|
$8 million
|
Player
|
Age
|
Club
|
Worth
|
Christian Pulisic
|
24
|
Chelsea
|
$32 million
|
Brenden Aaronson
|
22
|
leeds united
|
$30 million
|
Giovanni Reina
|
twenty
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
$28 million
|
Folarin Balogun
|
twenty-one
|
Reims Stadium
|
$25 million
|
weston mckennie
|
24
|
leeds united
|
$21 million
Also, it should be noted that only 3 United States players are active in the local MLS league, while for Mexico they are fifteen elements those who play in Liga MX.
