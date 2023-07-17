RBC: The minimum wage in Russia will increase to 19,242 rubles in 2024

The minimum wage (minimum wage) in Russia will increase to 19,242 rubles in 2024, reports RBC. For 2023, its value is 16,242 rubles, that is, the growth will be three thousand rubles.

Such an increase was agreed upon by the project of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation. If adopted, the minimum wage would quadruple in the last ten years, from 2014.

The Ministry of Labor plans to change the approach to calculating the minimum wage from 2025 (now the indicator depends on the level of the median wage). In 2022, it was about 40 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the ministry discussed the possibility of doubling the minimum wage by 2030 compared to 2023. According to calculations, about 2.4 trillion rubles will be required for these purposes.