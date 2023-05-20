Annie Pardo Cemo, a Mexican biologist awarded the 2022 National Science Award for her contributions to biomedicine, expresses with strong conviction: “the importance of research is to create a tradition in the country, because without research we do not advance.”

In interview with the dayin the midst of the joy for the recognition, considers that we have little scientific development, so it must be strongly promoted because there is no country that progresses without knowledge and without the conditions to innovate.

In her library with full shelves and photographs with family history, this is how the morning conversation flowed in the house of the 82-year-old scientist, while the sun filtered through the window and a book was waiting on the table: science and life reads the title on the cover, which could well define the interview with the emeritus professor, who for more than half a century has dedicated herself to the knowledge of cells along with teaching at the Faculty of Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

“Although already late at my age, the fact of winning this award, having done research all my life in a college, is also another achievement, because if you analyze a large part of the national awards that the university has obtained, most of them belong to institutes because there they are dedicated to research, while in the college we are dedicated to teaching and research”, celebrates the studious, who was born in 1941 in Mexico City.

He is one of the four scholars who were recognized with the National Award as announced in the Official Journal of the Federationin recognition of their contributions to the development of science, technology and innovation, together with Edda Lydia Sciutto Conde, Roberto Escudero Derat and Gustavo Mora Aguilera.

“Doing research is the way to learn to ask questions. One studies science and, well, many times it gives the impression that everything has already been said, who is going to surpass Einstein, Darwin, Watson and Crick? But the important thing in educating young people is that they learn to ask why of things. And of course, as we know more and more, that opens up new questions.

“I think that now I like the biology degree better than when I studied, because I have so many questions, it will take me years to understand some of the phenomena that are currently being studied,” he speaks with emotion when he sees how his students have been trained and younger colleagues, “now we learn from them. At this point in my life, I can rest assured that there are generations ahead that are going to continue, have learned and have their own impulses.”

The scientist highlights the importance of disseminating what science is and its contributions. “And tell young people ‘there’s nothing you can’t do. If you like something, insist’. The obligation of the State is that they have a place to go. To women, more than anything, please do not limit yourself to the traditional tasks that society imposes on you.

In his own biography of science and life, a special chapter on his convictions on the left is added. “I must not only have learned biology and contribute knowledge at UNAM, but I must also learn to fly, paint trucks, and participate in demonstrations,” says the graduate of the Faculty of Sciences, where she affirms that she acquired social and political awareness, because it was a highly politicized faculty. “A series of things came together there, it marked my personality and my life,” she recalls.

“I always had concerns, but where I formed my ideological aspect was at UNAM. When I studied, the railway movement was taking place, that of the teachers, the fight for the defense of Cuba. We students were on the street, protesting and learning.”

A difficult moment in her career, still very young, were the consequences of getting involved in the student movement in 1968. The biologist participated in the Coalition of Teachers of Secondary and Higher Education as a representative of biological sciences, at the end of the conflict, when “they repressed the movement”, they took away his place to teach and the scholarship at the National Polytechnic Institute, almost to finish his postgraduate degree in biochemistry. “Dismissed from her by superior orders” was what they recorded at the time of her dismissal. “I was left with the postgraduate course suspended and without a job.”

Then he returned to UNAM, but his credits were not recognized, “I had to start from scratch,” dear reader, do his master’s degree and doctorate again from scratch, “so that doing postgraduate studies took me 10 years or more.” It was the place where he developed his career, “that somehow marked my line of research”, because in his Alma mater It was the meeting with Ruy Pérez Tamayo, doctor and popularizer of science, who was her thesis tutor and initiated her in the studies of experimental pathology, as well as the study of fibrosis.

“They are serendipitous things,” he reflects, because who knows what the course would have been to continue in the Cop. “There are circumstances in life that confront one with new challenges, there is nothing more to learn from them.

“I had always liked the part of biology that had more to do with biomedical research than with natural resources. Cellular, molecular, and biochemical biology were always closer to my topics of interest”, he narrates about this period of his training that marked the rest of his life.

“I faced two things. Of course, to the fact of being a woman, but also to the fact of being from the left, ”she says.

Almost 65 years after starting her studies, she recognizes that as a female scientist there are more obstacles to overcome than a male colleague. There were more women than men in the biology major, but most dropped out from the first year. “In those times, in the races in which there were women, few finished. Already in the master’s degree and doctorate they saw each other less and less. Women are faced with the biological limitation that you have a time in life when you want to have children and you cannot postpone it. Above all, once you finished, the job opportunities were much fewer.”

Collaboration with INER

In the laboratory, one of the fundamental topics of Dr. Annie Pardo is fibrosing lung diseases, that is, those that cause inflammation and scars in this organ that allows us to breathe. There are many that exist, such as COPD, those caused by being exposed to silicon or asbestos, and even those produced by pigeon antigens, such as feathers and excrement.

Dr. Pardo’s interest in culturing cells from fibrotic lesions led her to stay in St. Louis, Missouri. Upon her return, already integrated into the Faculty of Sciences, she sought out those who worked with human disease to have biopsy samples to cultivate in the laboratory. Thus, for more than 35 years she has maintained a collaboration with the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), with research, experimental models and tissue culture. A decade ago the Ciencias-INER biopathology unit was founded. They learn mutually and in a multidisciplinary way.

The covid pandemic was a time when fibrosis appeared among the sick. At that time of the peak of the crisis, the university practically closed its facilities, without being able to enter the laboratory, and INER devoted itself entirely to patient care. The research has stopped, but now they are learning about how to deal with the sequelae, “since we study fibrosis, that is, the end result of many interstitial lung diseases, we are interested in understanding if this is a long-term cause of fibrosis.”

The scientist, who doubtfully epitomizes her octogenarian age, speaks with gusto for her knowledge, to which she has devoted most of her life. Her curiosity to satisfy her questions did not make them isolated in a laboratory, but alongside the formation of numerous generations that have passed through the Faculty of Sciences.

“Why did you decide to study biology?”, he is asked and he answers: “In our education in Mexico one has to make decisions too early.” In her case, she entered university at the age of 16, forced to choose, she could not study architecture or design because she knew her limitations. “I liked philosophy or medicine. I had good biology teachers at the high schoolThat is what ultimately defines you”.

The vocation for teaching began as well as university education. “I started teaching since I was in college, I taught a laboratory in Prepa 2. I have taught classes in secondary, high school, undergraduate and postgraduate. I only need primary school. But I have covered the different levels and all my life I have taught, always, always. I work in a college and, that has been a great battle that has been won, before they were dedicated only to teaching, research was done in institutes. It is critical from the early years that students are already engaged in research and teachers are enthusiastic about it,” she observes.

“We are fortunate that there are many young people, we must give all of them the opportunity, so that they do not run out of places for university. Our country is very unequal.”

A WhatsApp message from a friend was the way she found out that she had been recognized with the National Science Award. She had already been waiting for several months, since the call closed since last year. First it was the surprise and the taste. The news was immediate in her family chat, where congratulations abounded from her six grandchildren and her three children, Julio, Adriana and Claudia, the latter the head of Government of Mexico City. An abundant crimson bouquet of roses stands as a testament to her family congratulations in the living room of Annie Pardo’s house.

“I tell Claudia: ‘I already feel like you because I went to an event and they were taking photos of you everywhere. I had my minutes of glory,’” she joked with her daughter.

His learning of social movements was also inherited to the following generations. “There was no question here, this was a house of the left.” He relates that since they were little they discussed issues of the newspaper, the assemblies in the Faculty of Sciences, the situation in Latin America. “Of course, Claudia strengthened, developed and magnified all of this, she did with a much more active militancy and not to mention now, in these moments of an attempt to transform this country, which has been the government of Andrés Manuel, she has been a very important piece in Mexico City.

“I always think: if I had had a right-wing son, I would have wanted him the same, no way. But the truth would have been a problem at family meals,” she laughs. She immediately adds: “I have been lucky and my children are a source of pride. All three are wonderful in their own disciplines and characteristics.

“Now Claudia is obviously in a position that could be the first female President of Mexico. It is said easy, but it has been the product of hard work, constant, dedication. The effort, energy, passion and knowledge that she dedicates to her activity, now as Head of Government, before her as a delegate from Tlalpan and to her scientific career, is truly admirable. I think she does have a high chance of being the President of Mexico.

“Claudia believes in science. She knows that for the progress of this country we cannot do without innovation, science and that then to that extent it is important to continue strengthening ”.

Emphatic, loving spear: “No haggling, Claudia is proud.”