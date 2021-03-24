Despite being the current World Champion, the French team is not the team that currently has the highest market value. The newspaper L’Equipe has carried out a report in which it has compared the eleven of the most expensive teams in the world and the French national team is in fourth position.

The table is headed by England with a market value of € 628.3 million. Those of Southgate have an attack that has Harry Kane (112.5 million), Rashford (117.5) and Sancho. L’Equipe’s estimates are taken from the CIES Observatory and based on the last call.

The eleven of France, according to L’Equipe, has the following value: Lloris (9), Pavard (48), Varane (53), Kimpembe (43), Lucas Hernandez (35); Pogba (43), Kanté (40), Rabiot (39), Griezmann (60), Mbappé (158) and Giroud (3). Mbappé has lowered its market value, because if a year ago the French international cost 200 million, the fact of ending the contract has caused it to drop to 158.

For its part, the second in the ranking is Portugal, with a market value of 565.8 million. According to CIES, Cristiano Ronaldo costs 42.5 million, while the value of Joao Felix or Bernardo Silva is 107.5 and 87.5 million respectively. The third is Brazil, which has Neymar, and which has a cost of 81.5 million.

France, world champion, is fourth. The value of Les Bleus is 527.5 million and the player with the highest price is Kylian Mbappé, which according to CIES is worth 158 million, followed by Griezmann with 60 and Varane with 53. For its part, Spain is sixth in the table, with Ferrán Torres leading eleven (77.5 million).