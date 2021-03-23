The prices of the main grains closed higher in the Chicago market, with soybeans driven by the strong improvement of their derivatives and wheat and corn by good international demand and weather problems.

The May contract for the oilseed rose 0.41% (US $ 2.11) to US $ 522.95 per ton, while that of July did so by 0.52% (US $ 2.66) to settle at US $ 518.55 per ton.

The fundamentals of the improvement lay in the overload of the Brazilian ports due to the advance of the harvest and the rise in the prices of vegetable oils.

This soy by-product gained 1.15% (US $ 14.33) to US $ 1,257.06 per ton, due to strong international demand and low world stocks.

Flour, for its part, advanced 0.56% (US $ 2.43) to end the day at US $ 439.60 per ton.

As for cereals, corn gained 0.41% (US $ 0.89) and closed at US $ 217.02 per ton, due to the delay in planting in Brazil, together with a good level of business for yellow grain.

However, the rains in Argentina open the possibility of productive improvements, which limited the rise, indicated the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

By last, wheat increased 1.2% and stood at US $ 233.23 per tonAs a consequence of the “significant floods in Australia, of such magnitude that they can deteriorate the railway lines that transport wheat to the ports,” reported the BCR, added to the dry climate in the United States.