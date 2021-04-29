The prices of grains operated again today without a firm trend in the Chicago market, including in the prices of different terms of the same crop, in a day in which the majority drop registered in the price of soybeans stood out, while that the contracts agreed for May of wheat and corn marked increases.

The May contract for the oilseed rose 0.97% (US $ 5.60) to US $ 566.77 per ton, while the position for July fell 0.75% (US $ 4.23) to US $ 551.98 per ton.

“The closing of positions that was observed in a large part of agricultural commodities adds a good time for planting in soy producing areas. On the other hand, as with corn, external demand remains firm, so that productive uncertainty has not dissipated and is a factor that would limit losses, “said the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

Regarding its by-products, oil fell 4.29% (US $ 65.26) to US $ 1,454.81 per ton, while flour rose 0.30% (US $ 1.43) to reach the close of the day at US $ 465.83 per ton.

In counterpart, corn in its May contract rose 2.29% (US $ 6.20) to US $ 276.36 per tonfor “the uncertainty surrounding global supply.”

Meanwhile, the most distant positions adjusted downwards due to the “closing of positions and taking profits” of investment funds.

By last, wheat gained 1.68% (US $ 4.50) and was positioned at the end of the day at US $ 270.98 per tonAs a consequence of the fact that “rain does not appear in the American plains and the drought is spreading, adding more and more surface area with little humidity.”

“In addition, given the high price of corn, there is a drop in the relative price of wheat, which increases its demand as a substitute for yellow grain and further supports prices,” concluded the BCR.

Local market

The prices of grains on the Rosario Stock Exchange operated today between stable and down, with the exception of the increase of US $ 10 registered in the price of available corn.

The offer for soybeans for unloading as of May 4 was US $ 332 per ton; meanwhile, for fixations, a value of US $ 333 was agreed, equivalent to $ 31,100 in local currency.

In the longer-term contracts for the oilseed – June and July – the price was US $ 335, with a decrease of US $ 5 compared to the day before.

On the other hand, for wheat with immediate unloading and between May and July the offer remained at US $ 215. In addition, the tranche between August and November was agreed for US $ 210 per ton, a drop of US $ 5 compared to the round previous.

Finally, the position between December 2021 and January 2022 also fell to US $ 210, a decrease of US $ 5.

Meanwhile, for corn with immediate delivery, the offer increased by US $ 10 to US $ 215 and with delivery between May and July, it also stood at US $ 215, a rise of US $ 2 for the last month considered.

The negotiation tranche between August and November reached US $ 210 and with delivery between March and May, US $ 180 per ton was offered, US $ 5 below the previous round.

Finally, in the sunflower market, offers remained at US $ 430 per ton, as was the full position in April / May.

