Various video game companies, such as Square Enix, Konami or Ubisoft, have been interested in this digital asset.

It seemed that the NFT they had begun their conquest in the video game sector, but the results recorded a few weeks ago showed a bubble that was beginning to burst. Although these data already reflected a trend that was beginning to lose the interest of consumers, it seems that its value still experiencing a free fall.

The sale of NFT has suffered a drop of 92% compared to its best momentThis is how we observe it with the latest data shared by the web nonfungible and marked by the well-known The Wall Street Journal. According to the latest results, the sale of NFTs has suffered a fall of 92% since the peak experienced last year, something that translates into the distribution of 19,000 digital assets during the last days, compared to the 225,000 sold in the most powerful week of last September.

This decline is accompanied by a loss of interest by users, which according to the number of searches on Google has fallen by 80% from the best moments of the trend. Finally, there has also been a decline in the number of active wallets in the NFT market, from 119,000 in November to 14,000which is observed as a decrease in 88%.

Of course, this represents a bad news for video game companies such as Konami, Atari or Ubisoft, which have already taken the first steps in investing in and exploring NFTs. Likewise, this also distorts the plans of Square Enixwhich after selling three studios to Embracer Group planned to use $300 millionthe value of the transaction, in studying the possibilities of the digital asset.

