Chihuahua.- In May, the value of mining production in the state amounted to 3,947 million pesos (mdp), which implied a growth of 5.8% compared to the figure reported in the same period of 2023.

In the cumulative period from January to May, the production value rose by 19 thousand 369 million pesos, a figure 0.9% higher than that of the same period in 2023, with which Chihuahua was ranked third nationally, according to the analysis carried out by the Center for Economic and Social Information (CIES), with data from the Ministry of Economy and Inegi.

In May, gold production reached 1,379 kilograms, placing the state in fifth place nationwide, as did zinc production, which reported 5,795 tons.

As for silver, production rose in the fifth month of the year to 103,181 kilograms, a figure that placed Chihuahua in second place nationwide. Meanwhile, with 1,157 tons, it occupied third place in lead and the same position in zinc production with 5,795 tons.

Between January and May, gold production in the state rose to 8,109 kilograms, silver to 528,013 kilograms, lead to 6,339 tons, copper to 5,980 tons, and zinc to 29,072 tons.

The municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo reported the highest value of mining production in the accumulated amount to May in the state with 4 thousand 428 million pesos, 22.9% of the state total, followed by Chínipas with 3 thousand 422 million pesos, Madera with 3 thousand 234 million pesos, Urique with 3 thousand 020 million pesos and Ocampo with 2 thousand 984 million pesos.

By state, Sonora recorded the highest accumulated mining production value with 58,092 million pesos, followed by Zacatecas with 44,209 million pesos, Chihuahua with 19,369 million pesos, Durango with 18,729 million pesos and Guerrero with 11,592 million pesos.

According to data from IMSS, CIES reported that mining activity in the state had added 10,453 formal jobs at the end of June with an average daily salary of 1,017 pesos.

The state mining sector contributes 2% to Chihuahua’s Gross Domestic Product.