Not all children have an easy childhood or the resources to make learning and education simple, or to be able to carry out something as fundamental and necessary as food. Luckily, there are those who have the gift of detecting the obstacles of the most vulnerable in order to offer solutions and have a decent life, putting their hearts and dedication to turn deficiencies in resources, and the smallest, into great people.

That was what motivated the creation of the San Diego social center in the 90s, in the neighborhood that gives it its name in Cartagena, when the old town suffered depopulation due to the movement to other areas of the city of the people who lived there, these houses being occupied by immigrants who came from Latin America and North Africa. “This made us detect that the neighborhood school did not have its own dining room for children and that many minors did not eat a balanced diet at home,” recalls Joaquín Ferrando, parish priest of the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús church and head of the social center . From there, from listening to the needs of families and seeing what was happening with childhood, they created the first children’s dining room in the city, which was complemented about five years later with a new project called ‘La Escuelita’, realizing that that if these children did not have a family environment or a table to eat, they did not have it to study. Thus, given the situation of poverty and marginalization in the area, they decided to offer an educational reinforcement so that these children could do their homework and could catch up in school, with retired teachers and students from Education careers as volunteers.

There, children from 3 to 16 years old are cared for, who are distributed in small groups to give them this school reinforcement, adding in a normal situation about 40 in total in the afternoon, when they finish school. «The main thing is that they notice that this is helping them to arrive at school the next day with their homework done, pass exams and pass the course. It is satisfactory for them and also for us ”, affirms the social worker, Natalia Martínez.

In all this, there is a clear rule: to access these services, compulsory attendance is established at the school where they are enrolled, the Sacred Heart, being in direct contact to be able to control it. According to the parish priest, thanks to the climate that is generated and what it contributes to children, and given the lack of responsibility to follow schedules on the part of their immediate adults, older siblings dress the little ones to take them to class, taking responsibility for to be able to receive food later. “They are the ones who demand to come here,” Natalia emphasizes.

A big family



Downtown San Diego and ‘La Escuelita’ also work to promote multicultural integration, acting as one big family. «Here the children get along very well, they respect each other, and we do many activities, outings and gatherings. It is a neighborhood that is not racist, but is integrated and multicultural, ”the social worker clarifies. The parish priest remembers his great Christmas dinners, in which the church becomes a family dining room to welcome people in poverty, with donated menus and drinks to make it possible. It is «a dinner with a plural, multicultural atmosphere, whose success lies in the fact that when we sit down to share the table together, it affects the social relations of the street. The climate that has been generated is one of greater social relationship, of encounter, of knowledge of the families … it is very beautiful. We are no longer so much those who demand that we help them, but we are their friends, their family, “says the parish priest with enthusiasm.

A family that has had to adapt to the new circumstances: since March the dining room has been closed by Covid-19 and the children collect the food in bags prepared in the center to keep warm and eat hot, and during Christmas they have gifted families with a purchase so that they had basic necessities, as well as gifts for these children as a result of donations. «We have tried to balance and that they continue living, that they know that we are there, that we are with them. Now there is no choice for families but to organize more alone at home, but we continue looking for resources, satisfying their needs, “says the parish priest.

Contributing resources



The San Diego social center has a Primary Care service to help families who have their children in the soup kitchen or who have the capacity to take responsibility for the ‘family pot’ but their resources are minimal to survive. This project monitors the economic reality of these families and takes care of the bills that they cannot afford due to their low income, such as pharmacy, electricity or water. Also, with the project ‘Employment in territory’, they interview those who do not have work to promote their labor insertion. «We act as a bridge between offers and demands. In 2020 we managed to get nine people to enter the world of work with their contracts. For us, this is a very big party reason. It is an impressive thing that we believe will have a long-term benefit ”, says the parish priest, who adds that“ little by little Cartagena is becoming aware and many business sectors are contacting us to look for different profiles ”.

One of its goals is to create a cooperative for labor insertion, promoting sewing workshops for women, which they carry out in collaboration with the UPCT, embroidery, cutting, making and crafts so that their families can take them. “At the same time that we train them in sewing, we ensure that there is a growth of self-esteem, that they try to dialogue, get to know each other, help each other in the neighborhood, be good neighbors even if they are from different cultures, but there is still a fabric of integration between them », Concludes Joaquín Ferrando.