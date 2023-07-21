In the world of football, economic differences are increasingly relevant. ‘Millions don’t play’, say the romantics, but if we analyze the champions of the different leagues, we find that it is normal for the ‘rich’ to win and the ‘poor’ to lose. It sounds crude, but it is so.
For this reason, in recent years the MLS has invested significant amounts of money in signings that help them to better position their brand, attract new fans, sell shirts and provide a show to an audience that is more spectators than fans.
However, in this transfer market, it was not a club from the MLS the best priced economically speaking. not even the Iinter miamiwho made a brutal effort to hire the world champion: Lionel Messi.
He Americawith Julián Quiñones and company, is worth more than Beckham’s team.
What is the value of América and Inter Miami?
According to the figures released by Transfermarket, America It is worth 86.40 million euros, while Lionel Messi’s squad is worth 70.6 million; that is, 15.80 million less than the most champion team in Mexican soccer.
What they paid for Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez, positioned the Águilas above teams like Tigres, Chivas or Monterrey, although the latter, if Sergio Canales and Luis Chávez were confirmed, could surpass it.
André Jardine has no excuse. Fernando the ‘Tano’ Ortíz inherited a game methodology and Santiago Baños propped up the squad with the best reinforcements. If he does not reach at least the final, it will be a resounding failure for the strategist of the blue creams.
