Corn contracts registered an increase of US $ 1.8, reaching US $ 216 the ton (83% more than nine months ago), supported by the massive sales of the American cereal to China.

In the case of soybeans, the March position fell by US $ 1.5 per ton, to US $ 501. It lost the initial momentum and ended with a slight setback, despite the unfavorable climate scenario in Brazil. “The rains would be delaying the advance of the harvest and the entry of the merchandise. In Argentina, rainfall in most of the agricultural area benefits the productive development”, remarked the Grassi broker.

The value of wheat also closed with losses from US $ 3.77 per ton, up to US $ 239.8 (for March), that is, due to taking profits from hedge funds.