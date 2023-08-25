The weekly bulletin of the Arab Monetary Fund showed that the market capitalization of Arab stock exchanges increased by 1.27 percent, or $57.4 billion, compared to about $4 trillion and 526 billion and 359 million and 504 thousand dollars at the end of the previous week.

The bulletin indicated that the market capital of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market reached 777.9 billion dollars, while the market capital of the Dubai Financial Market amounted to about 186.6 billion dollars, and the market capital of the Saudi financial market “Tadawul” amounted to about 3.07 trillion dollars.

The market capitalization of the Qatar Stock Exchange amounted to about $170.7 billion, the Kuwait Stock Exchange $137.5 billion, the Muscat Stock Exchange $62.25 billion, the Casablanca Stock Exchange $61.9 billion, the Egyptian Stock Exchange $39.4 billion, and the Bahrain Stock Exchange $20.3 billion.

According to the Arab Monetary Fund bulletin, the market capitalization of the Amman Stock Exchange was about $23.6 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange $18.6 billion, the Palestine Stock Exchange $4.98 billion, and the Damascus Stock Exchange $3.97 billion.

In the meantime, the Composite Index of the Arab Monetary Fund for the Arab financial markets ended the trading of the week ending on August 18, up by 0.06 percent, equivalent to 0.29 points, to reach about 489.25 points, compared to the previous week, as a result of the divergence of the performance indicators of the Arab stock exchanges included in the index.

Six Arab stock exchanges witnessed an increase in their performance indicators during the week, compared to a decline in 8 other Arab stock exchanges.

The Damascus Stock Exchange topped the Arab stock exchanges at the level of performance indicators, recording an increase of 11 percent. The Iraqi stock market witnessed an increase of 5.5 percent. The performance of the Egyptian Stock Exchange increased by about 1.5 percent. The stock exchanges of Muscat, Saudi Arabia and Palestine witnessed an improvement of less than 1 percent.