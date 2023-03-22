With the previous stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023 already completed, and with the confirmation of the last teams to qualify for the group stage, which will begin in April, everything is ready for the draw to be carried out to order the teams that They will participate in the most important continental competition at the club level, which will take place next Monday, March 27.
It should be clarified that only teams from the same country could match if one of them accessed from the Preliminary Phase, so the only Argentine who could match Boca, River, Racing, Argentinos or Patronato was Huracán if he went to Sporting Cristal , but the “Quemero” team was left on the road and will play the Copa Sudamericana.
With six days to go before the long-awaited draw for the group stage, we took advantage of the moment of anxiety to carry out an ordered ranking from highest to lowest value of each participant in the top South American competition. Where are the five Argentine clubs? Is the supremacy of the Brazilians total, and is it consistent with the economic difference that really exists between the clubs of that country and the rest?
Let’s remember that the last four Copa Libertadores champions are from Brazil: 2022 Flamengo, 2021 and 2020 Palmeiras, and 2019 also Flamengo. In 2018 it was the last time that a non-Brazilian club was champion, with River winning the grand final against its classic rival Boca Juniors in Madrid.
|
POSITION
|
CLUB
|
WORTH
|
1
|
FLAMINGO
|
€161,700,000
|
2
|
PALMEIRAS
|
€133,300,000
|
3
|
Atlético Mineiro
|
€119,100,000
|
4
|
RIVER
|
€97,650,000
|
5
|
CORINTHIANS
|
€88,900,000
|
6
|
MOUTH
|
€85,180,000
|
7
|
ATH PARANAENSE
|
€76,700,000
|
8
|
FLUMINENSE
|
€59,200,000
|
9
|
INTER
|
€55,630,000
|
10
|
RACING
|
€42,950,000
|
eleven
|
OLYMPIA
|
€26,450,000
|
12
|
PORTEÑO HILL
|
€24,600,000
|
13
|
NATIONAL (U)
|
€23,880,000
|
14
|
ARG JRS
|
€23,650,000
|
fifteen
|
NATIONAL ATHLETIC
|
€22,480,000
|
16
|
COLOR COLOR
|
€21,930,000
|
17
|
FREEDOM (P)
|
€18,800,000
|
18
|
VALLEY INDEPENDENT
|
€18,250,000
|
19
|
LIVERPOOL
|
€16,850,000
|
twenty
|
LIME ALLIANCE
|
€16,780,000
|
twenty-one
|
BOLIVAR
|
€16,050,000
|
22
|
INDEPENDENT MEDELLIN
|
€14,930,000
|
23
|
SPORTS CRYSTAL
|
€14,550,000
|
24
|
BARCELONA (E)
|
€13,680,000
|
25
|
AUCAS
|
€13,000,000
|
26
|
THE STRONGEST
|
€11,880,000
|
27
|
MELGAR
|
€11,580,000
|
28
|
NUBLENSE
|
€9,750,000
|
29
|
SPORTS PEREIRA
|
€7,930,000
|
30
|
METROPOLITANS
|
€6,730,000
|
31
|
MONAGAS
|
€5,710,000
|
32
|
PATRONAGE
|
€5,710,000
