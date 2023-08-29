The residents of Mirasierra and Azahar streets in La Alberca were exceptional witnesses of the fire that broke out in the Lost Valley of Murcia at midnight on Monday and in the early hours of this Tuesday morning. A fire that has already stabilized after burning two hectares of scrubland and pine trees.

All those who spoke with THE TRUTH, some so moved that they could not hold back their tears, and with very little sleep on their bodies, agreed that the first shock at seeing the flames turned into “an enormous shame” for everyone. trees that could end up destroyed.

“This mountain is part of our life, we consider it ours,” said Paco Micol and his sister-in-law Mari, who did not hesitate to say that it was an arson attack. “Why now, when it’s cooler, after so many hot days, and in that hidden place?” they wondered. A suspicion shared by others.

Paco was one of those who called when he found that what looked like clouds was really the smoke that preceded the flames. “I saw how it lit, but immediately fire trucks began to arrive, and I thought ‘this must be important,’ referring to the fire,” he recalled.

The least of these neighbors has been living at the foot of the mountain for 30 years, and many, the vast majority, have raised their children on this street and in these houses, and have even been born in the neighborhood.

María Dolores Carrasco recognized that well after midnight, when she began to hear so much traffic from firefighters, police and foresters, that first scare of thinking that it could spread and even reach the houses passed and she calmed down. “I thought they could take him,” she said, though she was sorry that these kinds of fires happened. «I am very sorry that the forests burn; it is our lung and if we do not take care of it…».