They did not have good memories of referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (40) in Pucela. And it will be worse after Valladolid-Valencia on Friday night. The Madrid referee, remembered for annulling a controversial goal against Valladolid in the 2022-23 season coinciding with the end of the first half, denounced in the minutes of the match that opened the 17th matchday (with a local victory, 1-0) that He had received serious threats in the locker room.

“(Scouting Mendes Trindade) addressed my assistant referees in a violent and intimidating manner, scolding them and reproaching them for their refereeing work.”

Ortiz Arias





As stated in the minutes, Ortiz Arias, at the end of the match, there were moments of great tension in the locker room tunnel. The referee denounces the absence of the security forces, threats towards him and behaviors that will have consequences with sanctions. “All of the events described took place while no security member was present,” he wrote in the minutes.

The Madrid referee points out two members of the Real Valladolid technical staff: its sports director, Domingo Catoira (who held that position at Espanyol in May 2022), and its analyst, Elias Mendes Trindade.

Ortiz Arias during Valladolid-Valencia Octavio Passos/Getty

“Once the match was over, when we were heading towards our locker room and just a few meters away from entering it, we were approached by three members of the local club. One of these people addressed my assistant referees in a violent and intimidating manner, berating them and reproaching them for their refereeing work. Later, when the public force appeared, we asked them to identify said person, telling us that it was Elías Mendes Trindade (the scouting or analyst),” the referee describes in the minutes.

This is the 39-year-old former Brazilian player that Ronaldo Nazário hired as his right-hand man in May 2022, and who had been a teammate of the now Blanquivioleta president at Corinthians.

Domingo Catoira addressed me, asking me for explanations in an intimidating manner for my refereeing work.”

Ortiz Arias





Next, Ortiz Arias recounts the intervention of Valladolid’s sports director, Domingo Catoira. “At the same time, while the above was happening, Domingo Catoira, Sports Director, as he identifies himself, addressed me. “He approached me at the door of my locker room, asking me for explanations in an intimidating manner for my refereeing work,” says the referee.

Problems with ball boys

The referee expelled the ball boys because they were not doing their job and delaying the game

The Madrid referee also recorded in the minutes a problem with the ball boys, who did not pay attention to him, nor did the field delegate.

“In the 34th minute, detecting that the ball boys were not carrying out their duties adequately, I notified the field delegate of this fact. Seeing that this fact was not corrected, I warned the delegate again during the break to carry out their duties correctly. In the 65th minute, seeing that the situation had not been corrected, I was forced to inform the field delegate to remove all the ball boys, with the intention of losing more time.”

unfortunate memory

On matchday 34 of the 2022-23 League, a goal against Valladolid was annulled coinciding with the half-time whistle

Ortiz Arias returned to Pucela after more than a year and a half without refereeing in Valladolid. A long “refrigerator” following a controversial goal disallowed by Escudero in the match against Sevilla on matchday 34 of the 2022-2023 season.

The Madrid referee had annulled the goal because it coincided with the whistle at the end of the first period. This controversial decision cost him two days without refereeing as a corrective measure from the Technical College of Referees.