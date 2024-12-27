The Government team of the Valladolid City Council, formed by the Popular Party and Vox, has carried out this Friday with its votes the initial approval of the municipal Budget for 2025, with the votes against the opposition -VTLP and PSOE-. They are the most investing accounts in the history of the city and have reached 445 million euros since January 1, 4.46% more than the previous year.

The accounts present the highest investment figure in the last ten years, with 90.1 million eurosand the lowest level of debt in the same period. A social, investment and rigorous budget, as pointed out by the Councilor of the Treasury, Francisco Blanco.

The new municipal budgets contemplate several tax cuts, among which the Real Estate Tax (IBI) that will be reduced across the board by 5% in 2025, until ten at the end of the mandate.

For those who install photovoltaic panels In their homes, a 50% reduction is offered in their IBI contributions, in the ICIO, the tax rate is reduced by 2.5%, which goes from 4 to 3.9. About the capital gainsthe objective quota coefficients are reduced by 12%.

At the rate of ORA there will be an exemption for special large families and to families with children aged 0-3 years. The valuation of these tax benefits exceeds 11.7 million euros, which include bonuses and exceptions.

The budget includes projects such as Technological Laboratory of Digital Contents (1.8 million), the same amount for the purchase of land and the Zambrana Urbanization (new Hospital). VIVA will receive a transfer of 3.2 million and sports infrastructure, 1.6 million, which includes the RIOSOL swimming pool and the Miguel Delibes sports center. 2.8 million for bike lanes and 1.5 for active living centers.

It is a Budget, as the mayor, Jesús Julio Carnero, explained in his speech, with “zero debt” which is defined by being “rigorous, balanced and investing”. “We have a Budget, something that other administrations cannot say,” which reflects “having commitment and exercising responsibility.”

With the approval of the accounts, Carnero has managed to overcome the veto that Vox has raised in other City Councils such as Burgos or Segovia, or administrations such as the Junta de Castilla y León.