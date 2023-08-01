This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can. in this link.

Afro-Colombian communities have coined the concept of ‘living tasty’ as a counterweight philosophy to neoliberal development policies. The practice of good living and tasty living are a form of resistance against racism. A similar reference — perhaps drawing on the reflections of the black feminisms of the last century — has been booming, particularly in the women’s movements of Latin America.

Luciana Peker (49 years old, Argentina) is one of its most prolific authors. Your book Greedy Whore (2018) laid the foundations to deepen the urgency and validity of fighting for a feminism of jouissance. Peker, with a career of more than two decades covering gender issues in different media in the region, argues that defending the right to enjoyment is a powerful tool to subvert machismo. “It is necessary to end violence to be able to enjoy and at the same time it is very important to claim enjoyment to fight against violence,” he explains in a dialogue with Americanas.

In his latest book, Sex me, love and sex in the era of desiring women (2020), continues this exploration of knowing we are joyful and how desire has been a mobilizing engine for women. In addition, she brings to the feminist debate a concept that not even the Royal Academy of Language has considered and for which sectors of the extreme right have criticized her: the word desiring. Yes, women as active subjects of their pleasure. “It doesn’t matter what they want: whether to be mothers or never to be, whether to cook puddings or never go to the stove, whether to be presidents or boycott the airlines, whether to kiss each other or be them… What bothers is desire. Desiring women are scary,” she wrote.

And it is that going head-on against social mandates is not an easy task for those who for years have been blamed for expressing what they want and how they want it in different areas of life. “When we could remove certain blame, others arrived. Guilt has been reinvented.” A phenomenon that is not new, because as many activists have stated, in countries where abortion is legally decriminalized, it took several more years to be socially decriminalized.

And when street harassment has finally been denatured, and with effort, harassment appeared on social networks. But the guilt does not come alone. The author refers to the fact that she often accompanies the revenge of men who fear losing the hegemony of pleasure and power. In sex me, The journalist exposes how these disputes have been the seeds for the birth of new violence against women or sexual dissent, an example of which is the growing digital gender violence. When women learned to enjoy our bodies, ‘revenge porn’ was born, or artificial intelligence has been used as another weapon against us.

The wave of digital gender violence has been such that in some Latin American countries such as Colombia, where the Constitutional Court called for legislating on the subject, or in Mexico, where the ‘Olympia Law’ was promoted, they have sought to make it a crime . Affronts that show that what is bothering is the autonomy of women over their bodies, but also that the revolution of pleasure is at the heart of the fight for the abolition of the patriarchal system, or in the words of Peker: “Feminism turned the idea of pijocentric [falocéntrica] of love and desire. And we do not want to hit it with the droplet, but to rearm a new game ”.

Enjoyment for the new generations

“Thinking intersectionally is necessarily thinking about the party of young women and their care,” Peker explained in the workshop. Narratives of jouissance, which he dictated a few weeks ago in Bogotá as part of the eleventh edition of the Gabo Festival. An allusion to the new generations of feminists that is no coincidence in her work and that is expanded in her book The Daughters Revolution (2019). This title became a slogan in Argentina in the midst of the so-called ‘green tide’, promoted in particular by the youngest, and which achieved the partial legalization of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in that country.

Among the hundreds of young people who tied the green scarf in their school backpack was Uma, daughter of the journalist. It was precisely to her and to her generation that he dedicated her writing, which not only talks about the right to abortion, but is full of intertwining intergenerational testimonies. And they give an account of the powerful struggle that girls and adolescents have been waging against sexual harassment in schools, a battle that has been replicated throughout Latin America.

Peker also points out that strengthening this awareness of the freedom of desire has led to a more fluid sexuality of sexual diversities and young women. Not surprisingly, in cities like Bogotá, events like the most recent pride march ‘LGBTIQ+’ was the most massive in forty years of history. A generation that has taken key steps, but that owes a lot to the work of the writer of The Daughters Revolutionmany who, like her, have said out loud what historically women wanted to say or, at least, have echoed those invisible voices.

Because there, in journalism, jouissance is also the engine of creation. Other writers such as María del Mar Ramón or Tamara Tenenbaum have enriched other ways of representing jouissance feminism and have shown that these other narratives are possible and necessary. And it is that, as without hesitation, the Argentine journalist closed her workshop in Bogotá: “The word is transformative and dynamic. Our fight also seeks action, enjoyment and poetry”.

These are our recommended articles of the week:

The man, whose name has not been revealed, is now 46 years old and is the nephew of Mario Roberto Santucho, founder of the ERP. His mother, Cristina Navajas, was kidnapped in 1976 when she was pregnant. The man sexually assaulted six women between 2010 and 2019, including a twenty-year-old who later committed suicide. The French historian affirms that there is a revolution underway: men feel as responsible for their children as women. Under the coordination of the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, Afro-descendant leaders from Colombia, Brazil, Central America and Africa met in Bogotá to discuss the challenges they face in accessing politics. The food we eat, the products we choose, the hands that grow it and how we cook it can transform the territories we inhabit. Stripped of their reproductive role and equipped with accumulated experience, more and more women face the climacteric without giving up their position or their desire. Only 15% of 15-year-old girls worldwide have received the full dose against HPV, which prevents cervical cancer. The obstacles: poverty and misinformation. Hundreds of stations have had to row against the current to be able to broadcast in favor of communities and groups where the information does not reach. EL PAÍS tours three of these stations. Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, the Netflix series based on the novels by Sherryl Woods goes beyond stereotypes, charting the lives of three independent southern women. The writer publishes ‘Exhausted Mares’, a story where class and gender inequalities are treated as inseparable problems.

⚽ And finally, a woman to follow: Marta Vieira da Silva

Marta Vieira in a match with Brazil. Getty

By Lorraine Arroyo

the brazilian soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva (37) He is playing the sixth World Cup of his life in Australia and New Zealand these days. And, as happened to Leo Messi (36) last year in Qatar, due to his age he faces his last chance to win a trophy that until now has eluded him. Like the Argentine, Brazil’s number 10 has achieved everything in women’s football: among other things, she has been chosen six times as the best player in the world and is the woman who has scored the most goals in World Cups (17), but has not yet could lift the Cup.

Beyond this potential sporting feat, Marta will always be a world reference in women’s football for being a pioneer in this sport to which women they were prohibited from playing by law in Brazil between 1941 and 1979. When the Brazilian forward was small, it was no longer banned, but there was still a huge stigma for those who practiced it, especially in small places and far from big cities, like Dois Riachos, the small city in northeastern Brazil where he grew up.

Before traveling to Australia, Marta wrote an article in The Players’ Tribune titled To all the girls who love this game, in which he thanks his mother for always supporting him and allowing him to do what he loved, regardless of the criticism. He also reflects on how much this sport has changed (for the better) in the two decades he has been in the elite. “Not long ago, we who love women’s football were fighting for a better structure. Now we have it. We asked for more investment. We have her. We asked for more exposure. We also have that. There is still a long way to go, but I think that perhaps people don’t realize how far we’ve come,” she says, noting that, unlike what happened when she was little, girls now have role models as female soccer players they look up to. admire.

“Even though I want to win this Cup more than anything in this world and I’m eager to give every drop of my sweat to achieve that goal, being very honest, before I know if we’re going to conquer that first star I already feel grateful for this moment and for everything we have done so far”, adds the Brazilian. “I feel immense pride in imagining that maybe there are girls out there who are watching me and that I can inspire them to achieve their dreams. That means a lot for me. It is worth more than any title, medal or trophy you have ever won. Being someone the girls can look up to, someone who shows them that their dreams can come true. To have an impact like that, to have that as a legacy. That for me is all I can dream of.”