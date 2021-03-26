The Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to amend the validity period of Russian passports: in particular, the document will be valid for 30 days after its expiration. The corresponding bill was published on portal draft regulatory legal acts.

The change in the period for recognizing a passport as invalid in the department was explained by “the practice of banks that refuse to provide services to citizens because they have passports, information on the status of which is indicated as invalid in the corresponding information resource of the internal affairs bodies.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is confident that changing the validity of the passport will allow Russians to fully participate in the social, political and economic life of society.

The document is subject to replacement at the age of 20 and 45.

Replacement of paper passports with electronic ones will take place by 2024. They will look like a plastic card with the details of the owner of the document. According to former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, old passports will also be valid to make the transition “comfortable and painless” for Russians. The authorities do not plan to conduct a special campaign to replace paper passports with electronic ones. So, if a person has already reached the age of 45 and received a passport, he will be able to use the document further.