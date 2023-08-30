There are weeks in which murders are the kings of the house, in reality of the houses: that of reality and that of fiction. We talk about The Valhalla Murders and Luis Rubiales. And without the slightest doubt, it should be noted that reality, in this case Spanish, far exceeds that of fiction. Why? Because when speaking of Spanish reality, it is convenient not to forget its traditional fondness for farce and grotesque.

The week of the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been a world news mine that, apparently, is still far from over due to Mr. Rubiales’ special love of melodrama, including his mother’s. The suspended president was kind enough to clarify to the television audience that “here they are not trying to exercise justice, but rather a social murder, they are trying to kill me”, a dramatic confession corroborated days later by his mother, locked up on hunger strike in the Church of the Divina Pastora de Motril in protest against the “inhumane and bloody hunt” that she considers is being carried out with her son. Pure grotesque. Luckily Jorge Vilda, head of the women’s soccer team, and Luis de la Fuente, the men’s national soccer team, went from clapping their feet to criticizing Rubiales’ “improper behavior” in 24 hours. The skit is here.

Much more consistent are the Icelanders of The Valhalla Murders (Netflix) which in eight episodes narrates the investigations of a couple of police officers to unravel a series of apparently random murders that take place in different parts of highly civilized Iceland.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP