The Valencianes Corts refuse to ask for the resignation of Mazón by the Dana in a anger vote

The Valencianes Corts refuse to demand the resignation of the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, for his management of the DANA of October 29, which has caused 224 deaths, three disappearances and two other fatal victims in accidents in the cleaning work.

Mazón is the soul to clear in the sending of the mass alert to the population on the day of the Dana

With 41 votes in favor and 52 against, the proposal has been rejected. Four deputies are missing to incorporate into the 99 parliamentarians count, without taking into account that the president has not attended. After weeks, delaying the issue, the vote of the proposal of Compromís has occurred this Thursday, with notable changes that benefit the PP thanks to Vox. Compromís stated that the vote was on a raised hand, so that one by one would see the deputies position themselves.

The ex -worlds of Mazón, whom he needs to approve the next budgets and any measure in the Corts Valencianes, demanded on Wednesday that the vote was secret. The Table of the Valencianes Corts, in the absence of its president and with the PSPV vacancy, which occupies the vice presidency, still without covering, decided on Wednesday with the majority of the PP to attend the request of the ultra -right group.

Parliamentary sources explain that when a group requests this issue, it applies without the need for a resolution. In the absence of Llanos Massó, who has not attended the plenary for family reasons, the table is made up of two PP leaders and a deputy of Compromís. Thanks to this, the result will not be seen on the screen. It will not be possible to know what each deputy votes, only the final result.

Finally, the Corts table has decided that the vote is made secretly by polls. The ultra -right group has protested because he wanted a telematics choice. The first vice president, Alfredo Castelló, has communicated the decision minutes before. After several protests, secret, telematic vote, and without screen has been carried out, as the ultra -right claimed. Although this formula prevents reflecting the results, numbers and camera composition point out that Vox has saved Mazón again. There have been no abstentions.

Demonstration of the victims of the Dana against the Valencianes Corts demanding the resignation of Mazón







The opposition has been especially critical of this issue. “They do not dare to face,” he reproached the deputy of Compromís, Joan Baldoví, who raised the proposal. Vox has defended that they do not want to “give the photo” to Compromís, but in the letter they pointed out that the request should not delay the plenary. The PSPV has claimed that it be explained why a call vote is not made and the PP leader has pointed out that it is his decision. The anger vote has ended with the demand for the resignation of Mazón by the deputies of the left, who have carried banners, and a mockery of the popular, who have cried “Baldo Resignation”, in reference to the leader of Compromís.