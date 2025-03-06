The general trend is clearer in the province of Castellón, is equal in Valencia and is only invested in Alicante



03/06/2025



Updated at 13: 11h.





The families They have chosen more the Valencian as language base (vehicular) of learning for his children that Spanish in the consultation open by the Generalitat, with a Minimum difference and something clearer in the province of Castellón. On the other hand, the Alicante have opted backwards and in Valencia the result is more matched.

Globally, the regional language has registered the 50.53% of the votes Front 49.47% of the state, with 171,226 and 167,617 support in households, respectively. But preferences vary substantially from north to south of the Valencian Community. While in Castellón The proportion is 70.5% (Valencian) compared to 29.5% (Spanish), that relationship contrasts with that of 34.11% -65.89% in Alicante; In the province of Valencia, the result is more level (57.84%-42,165).

In short, there are two realities Sociologically disparate that have been patent in this new linguistic map, which nevertheless has a relative impact, since there is guaranteed by law a minimum of 25% of the school schedule in the language not chosen for teaching.

(Update information)