The second vice president and counselor for Social Services, Equality and Housing, Susana Camarero (centre), among several counselors of the Generalitat. From left to right: the Minister of Justice, Elisa Nuñez, the Minister of the Environment, Water, Infrastructures and Territory, Salomé Pradas, and the Minister of Finance and spokesperson for the Consell, Ruth Merino. Biel Año (EFE)

The second vice president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Susana Camarero (PP), has left the presidency of an association committed to the fight against gender violence and called Women in Equality, which since at least 2019 has received a grant from the Ministry of Equality that now directs. The aid was granted by the previous Government of the Generalitat, formed by the PSPV-PSOE, Compromís and Unides Podem. Camarero has assured this newspaper that he submitted his resignation “at the beginning of August”, although until this Wednesday he continued to appear on the association’s website, at the head of the organization chart and signed a greeting in which he presented his curriculum in equality policies during the last 20 years, according to this newspaper. Both sections have been deleted after the consultation carried out by EL PAÍS. “The workers responsible for the web have not updated it because they have been on vacation for the whole month,” says the popular leader. The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, announced the appointment of Camarero as vice president and counselor for Equality on July 19.

Camarero presented his dismissal letter a few weeks after becoming one of the most prominent members of the Consell led by Carlos Mazón. “As soon as I remembered, I signed the resignation,” he maintains, although he stresses that he had no “professional ties or assigned salary” from the association. However, it could have constituted a case of incompatibility, since, in the subsidies section that appears on the website, the logo of the Department of Equality, in which Camarero occupies the same office as Mónica Oltra and Aitana Mas, is repeated without interruption since 2019.

In the last two years, moreover, it is clear that one of its reception centers is integrated into the Valencian Public System of Social Services, whose responsibility also falls within its powers. “It is a concerted center in which I never had decision-making power,” says the Valencian counselor. The information does not detail the amount received in aid, since there are only two audit reports from the association, corresponding to the years 2017 and 2018.

In the already withdrawn letter of introduction, the Minister of Social Services, Equality and Housing reviewed the trajectory carried out in “defense of equality and the fight against gender violence, both from the legislative branch and from” the executive, associations and the private sphere”. Camarero was a speaker for the Comprehensive Law on Gender Violence and Equality. She also held the position of Secretary of State for Equality and Social Rights and chaired the Senate Equality Commission and the presentation of the State Pact against Gender Violence, always under the command of Mariano Rajoy’s PP. As leader of the association, he indicated that the main claim of Women for Equality is “for society to decide its future through the prism of equality” and offered the web as a tool “to denounce and fight against the inequalities that still exist in Spain and in other parts of the world” through its “different statements and manifestos”.

Camarero insisted that “the most active protagonists” are the 40,000 associates, whom he defined as “tireless fighters and tremendously imaginative and innovative.” “Our commitment to the eradication of sexist violence is absolute,” he continued, “developing it from the shelters” managed by the entity. But, in addition, they try to raise debates about “working hours, co-responsibility, the birth rate, the wage gap or the difference in pensions.”