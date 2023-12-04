The former Valencian government councilors Rebeca Torró and Arcadi España, currently spokesperson and deputy spokesperson of the socialist parliamentary group in the Valencian Cortes, will join the Government of Spain as Secretaries of State for Industry and Territorial Policy, respectively, as announced by the SER and has confirmed this newspaper from socialist sources. The appointments are scheduled to be carried out in the Council of Ministers tomorrow, Tuesday.

The departure of Torró and Spain to the Government chaired by Pedro Sánchez leaves the socialist group in the Cortes orphaned, since they are, respectively, the number one and two of the group in the Valencian autonomous Parliament. Both have presented in the registry of the Cortes their resignation from the act of regional deputies this afternoon. After his appointment, the PSPV executive will be convened to establish the necessary changes in the parliamentary group in Les Corts, currently chaired by Ximo Puig. The next on the list of the socialist candidacy and those who, foreseeably, will occupy the seat are Pedro Ruiz and Xelo Angulo. The first is Secretary of Science, Research and Universities of the Valencian Socialists and the second is Deputy Mayor of Xàtiva.

Both Arcadi España and Rebeca Torró have been relevant members in the government of socialist Ximo Puig during the last two terms. Torró (Ontinyent, 42 years old), lawyer, was Territorial Policy Advisor and before this appointment, in 2022, a key figure from her responsibility as regional Secretary of Economy in the negotiation with the German multinational Volkswagen for its implementation in Sagunto with a investment of 3,000 million euros. The future Secretary of State for Industry also dealt with the acceleration of renewable energies and promoting public works from the Territorial Policy portfolio.

The career of Arcadi España (Carcaixent, 48 years old) has been practically linked to that of the leader of the Valencian socialists and former president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig. He worked as a parliamentary advisor and was Puig’s cabinet director before becoming Minister of Territorial Policy and, later, of the Treasury. After the disappointment among Valencian socialists due to the absence of Ximo Puig in Sánchez’s new government, as minister, the socialist leader has appointed his two closest collaborators. The former president of the Generalitat was one of those most likely to occupy, precisely, the Ministry of Territorial Policy or Industry.

Other Valencian representatives in Pedro Sánchez’s government will be Ángel Contreras, until now general director of Conservation and Maintenance of ADIF, who will become the president of the company; and Rosa Obrer, who was general director of roads with the Botànic Government, and who would join as general director in the Ministry of Transport, also as head of roads.