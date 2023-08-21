The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE and former president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced this Monday that they will ask Congress to formally include the name of Valencian among the languages ​​that, as announced by the president of the parliament, Francina Armengol, may be used in the discussions. Armengol spoke of Catalan, Basque and Galician and did not do so explicitly in Valencian, something that earned him criticism from the PP and now the request of the Valencian socialists. “The Catalan/Valencian definition is the correct one and it is the one we are going to ask for,” said Puig.

Puig has assured that he has already spoken with the president of Congress and has assured that she is “aligned with our position.” As she has explained, this denomination will appear next to Catalan, just as it is currently established in the European Committee of the Regions. For this, she has recognized that the president of Congress must “open conversations” in case it is necessary to introduce changes in the regulations of the chamber. “Valencian, in accordance with what is established by the Valencian Academy of Language, has to be present like the rest of the co-official languages, and it will be like that”, she underlined. The Valencian Academy of Language (AVL), the regulatory body for Valencian, approved an opinion in 2005 stating that Valencian and Catalan are the same language.

“The best way to defend a language is to speak it”, insisted the leader of the Valencian Socialists, who has demanded that the Government of the popular Carlos Mazón not take steps back in the Llei d’Ús i Ensenyament del Valencià”. “You cannot play with coexistence”, has warned the PP, which announced an institutional declaration in defense of the Valencian identity signs. “This is not the time to reopen old wounds and lose ourselves in battles that lead to nothing”, he said in reference to the popular ones: “The worst thing that can happen to the Valencian is that he is the object of conflict, those who do not want the Valencian do not they can put us back in that situation.” “The PP sees problems where we see progress”, he stressed, in addition to pointing out that “the confrontation will only harm the Valencian”.

After a meeting with the leadership of the socialist group in the Valencian Parliament, with deputies and senators, and with members of the PSPV-PSOE leadership, Ximo Puig also wondered if “those who do not use it are going to defend the language” highlighted that “for the first since 1834 deputies will be able to use Valencian in the lower house”. “The decision to allow the use of the co-official languages ​​in Congress is a decisive step that shows that the real Spain ends up prevailing and that we are stronger in diversity”, he concluded.